The ultimate Macallan gift guide: 8 whiskies for every personality on your 'nice' list

The Macallan has become something of a legend in the auction circuit, with the Speyside distillery consistently dominating lists of the most expensive whiskies in the world.

Their staggering prices clearly reflect the amount of care and artistry that goes into its whisky making process – but the good news is you don’t need a bank account the size of a small country’s GDP to enjoy its exceptional spirits.

If you’re considering giving a bottle or two as gifts this holiday season, here’s a range of decadent and wallet-friendly options that are suitable for all palates – from the beginner to the aficionado.