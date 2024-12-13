The ultimate Macallan gift guide: 8 whiskies for every personality on your 'nice' list
Spread season's cheer with our curated selection of some of the finest whiskies from one of the world’s most renowned distilleries – all without breaking the bank.
In partnership with The Macallan.
The Macallan has become something of a legend in the auction circuit, with the Speyside distillery consistently dominating lists of the most expensive whiskies in the world.
Their staggering prices clearly reflect the amount of care and artistry that goes into its whisky making process – but the good news is you don’t need a bank account the size of a small country’s GDP to enjoy its exceptional spirits.
If you’re considering giving a bottle or two as gifts this holiday season, here’s a range of decadent and wallet-friendly options that are suitable for all palates – from the beginner to the aficionado.
FOR THE NEWBIE ENTHUSIAST: DOUBLE CASK 12 YEARS OLD
Whisky derives most of its flavour from the casks in which it’s aged, making cask selection essential to the maturation process. The Macallan’s Double Cask collection exemplifies this mastery by using two types of casks – American and European sherry seasoned oak – to create a harmonious blend of flavours.
For those new to (and perhaps overwhelmed by) The Macallan’s vast stable of products, the Double Cask 12 Years Old offers a welcoming introduction. It features pronounced notes of candied citrus and fudge notes – a classic Macallan flavour profile – with a noticeable sweetness brought out by the higher proportion of American oak ex-sherry casks in this expression.
Priced at S$139 and available here.
FOR THE PARTY HOST: DOUBLE CASK 15 YEARS OLD
The Double Cask 15 Years Old builds upon the 12 Year Old’s balanced profile, but introduces additional complexity and richness. A nose of butterscotch and oak spice, in addition to a palate of sweet, dried apples offers a richer, and more refined experience – a fantastic gift for those looking for a step up in depth without overwhelming intensity, or those looking to share an elegant dram with friends and family.
Priced at S$258 and available here.
FOR THE TRADITIONALIST: SHERRY OAK 12 YEARS OLD
While The Macallan is more than capable of creating a diverse range of styles and tasting profiles, its sherry cask whiskies are widely regarded as some of the finest examples in the world. With two centuries of whisky making expertise and a commitment to sourcing high quality sherry casks from Jerez, Spain, it has an entire series dedicated to whiskies matured exclusively in ex-sherry casks.
The Sherry Oak 12 Years Old is a marvellous entry point for whisky enthusiasts who value heritage and time-honoured craftsmanship, as well as those who enjoy the distinct flavours that typify sherry-matured whiskies, such as dried fruit and nuts with a hint of caramel sweetness. This particular expression stands out with its deep wood spice layered over a rich, fruity character, making it a complex and inviting Scotch for slow sipping.
Priced at S$160 and available here.
FOR THE BUDDING COLLECTOR: A NIGHT ON EARTH IN JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA
The third and final expression in the A Night On Earth series created for The Macallan’s 200th anniversary, the whisky is a harmonious blend of spirits aged in European and American sherry seasoned oak casks. Inspired by the Spanish region from which the distillery sources its sherry casks, the whisky showcases flavours of pastry, grapes, and anise – a nod to the Spanish custom of eating grapes for the new year, as well as the traditional Jerez pastry known as Pestinos, which is made from fried dough, sugar and aniseed or honey.
Adding to the festive soul of this expression is a collaboration with artist and Jerez native Maria Melero, who harnessed her memories of crimson skies over sherry vineyards for the expression’s label and box.
Priced at S$175 and available here.
FOR THE NATURE-LOVER: HARMONY COLLECTION AMBER MEADOW
The Harmony Collection is The Macallan’s limited annual release that honours collaborations and sustainability. Its third release, in particular, is a love letter to the lush lands of Scotland as told by sisters Stella and Mary McCartney, and the whisky making team at The Macallan.
The presentation box and bottle labels incorporate discarded meadow cuttings, while the spirit they hold evoke warm meadows and barley fields through an unmistakable citrus-forward and floral palate.
Priced at S$291 and available here.
FOR THE ARTSY ONE: HARMONY COLLECTION VIBRANT OAK
The newest addition to the Harmony Collection is perfect for the creative spirit who values design and storytelling as much as taste. Made in partnership with Cirque du Soleil, the Vibrant Oak is a tribute to the circus’ Spirit production, with illustrations on the bottle and packaging inspired by its central character, Ayla. The daughter of a whisky maker, the protagonist of Spirit embarks on a quest to find the exact shade of red that recalls the red chalk her father once used in his work. In this pursuit of perfection and her desire to reconnect with nature, The Macallan reflects its own ethos.
First fill sherry seasoned American oak casks and refill sherry casks give powerful vanilla, sherbet, and lime zest notes that are eventually lifted by pears and vanilla sponge cake.
Priced at S$268 and available here.
FOR THE ADVENTUROUS: CLASSIC CUT - 2024 EDITION
Cask-strength whiskies are not for the faint of heart or palate. Bottled at 52.4 per cent alcohol by volume (ABV), the eighth release in this annual series promises a whisky with both boldness and layers to uncover. The unadulterated tasting experience opens with an assertive vanilla note, but adding a splash or “cut” of water (to bring the strength down to 40 per cent) reveals tropical fruit and lemon flavours – a true journey of tastes and intensities that can be tailored to your preference.
Priced at S$208 and available here.
FOR THE CONNOISSEUR: CLASSIC CUT - 2023 EDITION
The 2023 edition has a similarly high ABV of 50.3 per cent, but its dominant profile at full strength is a burst of fresh pears. With the addition of a little water, almond biscotti begins to come through. For a truly indulgent tasting, we recommend pairing this with the 2024 Edition for a comparison – ideal for a night with connoisseurs who enjoy discussing nuances over a dram, complemented by dark chocolate or spiced fruitcake for a sumptuous experience.
Priced at S$208 and available here.