Madeleine’s Original Portuguese Egg Tarts to reopen with Gen Z siblings’ cha chaan teng concept

At the same time, the couple were also “grateful that someone appreciated and was willing to take over the business”.

“I think what convinced them was our sincerity and genuine love for the brand,” said Zac. He declined to reveal the amount paid to the former owners as part of the arrangement.

PARENTS AND PARTNER INVESTED SIX-FIGURE SUM INTO BUSINESS

“We grew up eating Madeleine’s egg tarts and understood why people loved them so much. We were also willing to learn directly from them and preserve the original recipe and methods instead of changing everything.”

The siblings, their parents and investor, who are co-owners in the business, invested a mid-six-figure sum into the eatery.

ORIGINAL OWNERS SERVE AS CONSULTANTS IN THE NEW MADELEINE’S

The siblings described the new concept as a “collaboration” with the original owners, who continue to serve as mentors and consultants to the pastry team for “as long as Madeleine’s stands”.

“The founders still want to be involved in the new chapter of Madeleine’s as it is a legacy they deeply cherish,” they said, adding that the couple do not have a stake in the business.