Maggi mee specialist eatery serves S$159.90 XXL sharing platters
Who says instant noodles are for the broke? Halal restaurant Magg by Royz Et Vous serves 16 pimped up variations of the humble carb.
Instant noodles may be the everyman’s favourite cheap comfort meal, but at Magg by Royz Et Vous, it’s transformed into a fancy restaurant-worthy dish.
The new halal-certified restaurant opened on Sep 18 at Sultan Gate with a Maggi mee-inspired menu, boasting a varied array of noodle dishes like seafood jumbo platters and rabokki (Korean ramen and tteokbokki).
The eatery is owned by Singaporean Widyanty Yusope, who’s also behind other F&B concepts like halal western restaurant Royz Et Vous, Pancake Place and Indonesian eatery IndoBowl.
Widyanty tells 8days.sg that the idea behind her newest joint is to “create varieties of flavours and dishes using Singaporeans’ most favourite comfort food, Maggi instant noodles”.
FANCY MAGGI DISHES
The menu has 17 main courses – 16 instant noodle dishes and one Kimchi Fried Rice (S$12.90). The noodles range from S$12.90 for Green Curry Chicken noodles to a whopping S$159.90 for XXL sharing platters.
While Magg’s offerings seem pricey considering they’re made primarily with, well, Maggi mee, their dishes are loaded with generous portions of meat and seafood.
Widyanty says the restaurant uses Maggi brand instant noodles in four flavours: Curry, tom yum, chicken and assam laksa. The creamy, dry or soupy noodles come in all sorts of cooking styles, from Korean-inspired dishes like Rabokki (S$26.90) and Kimchi Beef Ribs (S$19.90) to local ones like Assam Pedas Snapper & Prawns (S$17.90).
Some of their specialities include Maggi Goreng Basah (S$18.90), a Maggi goreng dish drenched in seafood sauce and topped with prawns, squid and mussels, as well as the Lemak Chilli Padi Duck (S$15.90), a spicy coconut curry noodle dish topped with sliced smoked duck, potatoes and a ramen egg.
XXL SHARING PLATTERS SERVED OVER A FLAME
If you’re coming with the fam and want to splurge, you can consider the Seafood Jumbo Platter (S$159.90) or Meat & Chicken Jumbo Platter (S$159.90) that feeds four to six people.
Meanwhile, the meat and chicken jumbo platter consists of instant noodles in a curry broth or chicken soup, loaded with boneless chicken thigh, smoked duck, beef striploin, beef ribs and lamb chops.
Besides noodles, patrons can also nibble on sides like Crispy Squid Legs (S$9.90) and Sweet Potato Fries (S$7.90), or end off their meal with sweet treats like Fried Mantou with Pandan Custard (S$8.90).
Magg by Royz Et Vous is located at 29 Sultan Gate, Singapore 198477. Open daily 12pm – 4pm; 5pm – 10pm. More info via Instagram.
