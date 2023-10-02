Maggi mee specialist eatery serves S$159.90 XXL sharing platters

Instant noodles may be the everyman’s favourite cheap comfort meal, but at Magg by Royz Et Vous, it’s transformed into a fancy restaurant-worthy dish.

The new halal-certified restaurant opened on Sep 18 at Sultan Gate with a Maggi mee-inspired menu, boasting a varied array of noodle dishes like seafood jumbo platters and rabokki (Korean ramen and tteokbokki).