JB food guide: Hossan Leong takes us to his fave spots for zi char classics – and modern Indonesian surprises

Let me preface this new series with a caveat – I’ve been to Johor Bahu a grand total of four times in my life. So, with author Scott Westerfeld’s quote "The best way to know a city is to eat it" in mind, I called on friends who live in JB for help. My simple request? Take me where you actually like to eat.

The first Makan Kaki I had on speed dial was a veteran of theatre, TV and Singapore’s entertainment scene, Hossan Leong. Unbeknownst to many, he has been living in JB since 2017.

“In 2015, I saw an opportunity to expand into Malaysia as a corporate trainer and keynote speaker. Johor Bahru was the best option – close to Singapore where I still work extensively, but convenient for travelling to Kuala Lumpur for work. You have to be an early adopter and take risks. Now with the upcoming JB-SG SEZ, I’m glad I made the decision to start a business here,” he revealed, putting to bed any rumours of a quiet retirement across the Causeway.

We met a convenient 10-minute drive from said Causeway, in the Taman Pelangi area, at Jombali Village. A meal with “The Singapore Boy” at an Indonesian restaurant in Malaysia? The irony was not lost on us. But for Hossan, it’s a top pick for three reasons: excellent food, “relaxed Bali vibes” and because it’s just five minutes from his doorstep.