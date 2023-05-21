IT analyst sets up hawker stall for mum to sell cakes and Hong Kong desserts

STALL RUN BY MOTHER AND SON

The hawkers running this stall are not from Hong Kong, though the tong shui recipes they use are from family friends who are Hong Kong-based chefs. Mama Cakes was opened by 40-something IT analyst Desmond Chia, who set up the business in 2013 so that his Kuala Lumpur-born mum Liew Pick Choo, 73, could have something to do with her free time. In 2017, they moved their home-based operations to a hawker stall at Golden Mile Food Centre.

Whenever he has time off from his day job, Chia helps his mum at their stall. “She wanted this stall, so I set it up for her. I said this is your second home,” he told 8days.sg.

Liew added: “I was feeling bored at home and wanted to make something nice for people to eat. I just ‘play play’ lah (laughs). It’s good that my son set up this stall for me, otherwise I may get dementia from sitting around at home.”

But Liew admits that she has had her share of work-related arguments with her son when they run their stall together. “He would say things like ‘never mind lah, just do it’, but I’m very particular,” she laughed.