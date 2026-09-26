Mamma Mia Focaccia, which drew queues for its Italian sandwiches, closes after less than a year
The Amoy Street deli cited rising costs for its closure. Its hidden champagne bar, The Champagnery, has also shuttered.
After opening to much hype and media fanfare, Mamma Mia Focaccia and The Champagnery, the champagne bar tucked behind a red door within the deli, closed on Wednesday (Sep 23), less than a year after the sandwich shop opened.
In a joint Instagram post, the team said it had become “increasingly difficult to keep afloat amid rising costs”.
Mamma Mia opened in October 2025. The grab-and-go deli, with its bright red shopfront and counters, drew queues soon after opening.
Its focaccia was made fresh daily and filled with a range of Italian ingredients. The signature Mamma Mia sandwich paired mortadella with stracciatella, pistachio cream and pistachio shavings. Other options included porchetta with Italian greens, a vegetarian sandwich with grilled vegetables, and a sweet Nutella version.
The deli was run by Spanish chef-owner Houssein Haffian and Italian chef Nico, both of whom have lived in Singapore for about a decade. Houssein’s F&B group, Two S Creatives, is also behind restaurant Asador and Next Door Spanish Cafe.
A SANDWICH SHOP WITH A HIDDEN CHAMPAGNE BAR
The Champagnery opened in November 2025, tucked beyond a red door inside the deli. From 5pm, customers could head in for champagne, cocktails and Mamma Mia’s focaccia sandwiches. Deejays played into the night.
In their farewell post, the team thanked the staff, partners and guests who had joined them for lunch or a drink. “You gave this little corner of Amoy Street its soul,” they wrote. They also expressed hope that things would improve for Singapore’s F&B and nightlife scene.
8days.sg has contacted the business for more details on the closure, but has not received a reply at the time of publication.
This story was originally published in 8days.
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