Mamma Mia Focaccia, which drew queues for its Italian sandwiches, closes after less than a year

The deli was run by Spanish chef-owner Houssein Haffian and Italian chef Nico, both of whom have lived in Singapore for about a decade. Houssein’s F&B group, Two S Creatives, is also behind restaurant Asador and Next Door Spanish Cafe.

A SANDWICH SHOP WITH A HIDDEN CHAMPAGNE BAR

The Champagnery opened in November 2025, tucked beyond a red door inside the deli. From 5pm, customers could head in for champagne, cocktails and Mamma Mia’s focaccia sandwiches. Deejays played into the night.

In their farewell post, the team thanked the staff, partners and guests who had joined them for lunch or a drink. “You gave this little corner of Amoy Street its soul,” they wrote. They also expressed hope that things would improve for Singapore’s F&B and nightlife scene.

8days.sg has contacted the business for more details on the closure, but has not received a reply at the time of publication.

This story was originally published in 8days.

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