Sunshine Bakeries to release Mao Shan Wang durian milk bun on Mar 20

We're still months away from durian season, but Singapore bread manufacturer Sunshine Bakeries is letting durian fans get an early taste of the King of Fruits with its upcoming Mao Shan Wang durian milk bun.

Set to be released in major supermarkets and convenience stores across Singapore on Mar 20, the snack boasts real Mao Shan Wang durian filling, sourced from the rare early-March harvest, paired with Sunshine Bakeries' signature Hokkaido Milk bun.

According to Sunshine Bakeries, the bun will cost S$2.50 (US$1.97) and will be available in limited quantities daily, "given the nature of early-season yields".