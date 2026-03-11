Logo
Sunshine Bakeries to release Mao Shan Wang durian milk bun on Mar 20
Sunshine Bakeries to release Mao Shan Wang durian milk bun on Mar 20

The new Mao Shan Wang durian milk bun by Sunshine Bakeries will cost S$2.50.

The Mao Shan Wang bun will be available in supermarkets and convenience stores across Singapore. (Photo: Sunshine Bakeries)

Hazeeq Sukri
11 Mar 2026 03:07PM
We're still months away from durian season, but Singapore bread manufacturer Sunshine Bakeries is letting durian fans get an early taste of the King of Fruits with its upcoming Mao Shan Wang durian milk bun. 

Set to be released in major supermarkets and convenience stores across Singapore on Mar 20, the snack boasts real Mao Shan Wang durian filling, sourced from the rare early-March harvest, paired with Sunshine Bakeries' signature Hokkaido Milk bun.

According to Sunshine Bakeries, the bun will cost S$2.50 (US$1.97) and will be available in limited quantities daily, "given the nature of early-season yields".

The Mao Shan Wang durian milk bun will cost S$2.50. (Photo: Sunshine Bakeries)

In a statement, Michelle Ang, chief marketing officer at Sunshine Bakeries said: “Durian lovers crave the fruit all year round and with the Mao Shan Wang Durian Milk Bun, we wanted to bring them a taste of the season’s first harvest.

“Packed with 50 per cent more real Mao Shan Wang durian filling, it delivers the gold standard of durian indulgence – rich, custard-like and fragrant – in a luxuriously satisfying bun that can be enjoyed anytime.”

Source: CNA/hq

