Argentine 'Maradona beef' is now in Singapore, from the family of the football legend

Those falling into the intersection in a Venn diagram of football fans and beef lovers will find themselves enticed to visit L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele, the first restaurant in Singapore to serve “Maradona beef", until Sep 4.

What exactly is it? Well, it’s a premium Argentine Angus brand developed by historic Argentine beef producer Entre Todos through a direct partnership with the family of football legend Diego Maradona.

The goal (get it?) was to create a product representing the quality and heritage associated with Argentina's most famous export, worthy of carrying the iconic Maradona name.

The fully traceable beef, using cows selected for the best genetics, has pronounced marbling as the cows are predominantly grass fed, then grain fed in the later stages.

The line of beef is being brought into Singapore by supplier Classic Fine Foods.

L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele is debuting the beef thanks to Maradona’s famous association with the city of Naples, where its original restaurant is located. The late footballer, revered for leading SSC Napoli to its first Serie A championships, used to visit the 156-year-old establishment for pizza, and rumour has it that his favourite table there is marked.