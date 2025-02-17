The English House, the Singapore restaurant fronted by celeb chef Marco Pierre White, announces closure

Singapore lost another well-known restaurant on Monday (Feb 17). The English House, which was opened here in 2018 to great fanfare by legendary British chef Marco Pierre White, announced that it will be “temporarily closing” its doors after almost seven years in business serving British and international fare such as dim sum.

Other than its famous owner, the restaurant also stood out for its memorably quirky decor, which includes items from White’s own collection. The chef, who famously became the youngest person in history in 1995 to clinch three Michelin stars for his restaurant, also displayed a sentimental knife which he had gifted to the late Anthony Bourdain and had to buy back via auction after his death.