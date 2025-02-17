The English House, the Singapore restaurant fronted by celeb chef Marco Pierre White, announces closure
The restaurant added that it is working on a self-service, pet-friendly “franchise canteen concept” if there are “favourable market conditions”.
Singapore lost another well-known restaurant on Monday (Feb 17). The English House, which was opened here in 2018 to great fanfare by legendary British chef Marco Pierre White, announced that it will be “temporarily closing” its doors after almost seven years in business serving British and international fare such as dim sum.
Other than its famous owner, the restaurant also stood out for its memorably quirky decor, which includes items from White’s own collection. The chef, who famously became the youngest person in history in 1995 to clinch three Michelin stars for his restaurant, also displayed a sentimental knife which he had gifted to the late Anthony Bourdain and had to buy back via auction after his death.
CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
In a social media post titled “Adieu Singapore”, the restaurant explained that it will be closed “starting Feb 17, 2025 until further notice and end the business on a high note”.
The post continued: “During this time, we will be taking a break to rejuvenate and assess the current economic situation. As we take this break, we will also be relocating outside of Singapore.”
Interestingly, the announcement also outlined a new “franchise canteen concept by The English House”, which is “in the pipeline pending favourable market conditions and subject to favourable circumstances”.
According to the post, this new concept “will feature: No reservations, self-service. No outside beverages allowed, age limit: 6 years and above, pet-friendly environment.”
Last November, the restaurant had introduced a controversial age limit for diners, with children under six prohibited there due to “recent experiences”. It also launched a well-received S$9.99 "inflation menu" during the pandemic years.
The English House ended its closure announcement by noting: “The success of this [franchise canteen] project hinges on our ability to address manpower constraints, a key consideration in the food and beverage sector. Please follow us on social media for updates on our new venture. Thank you for your support, and we hope to see you again soon. Take care.”
For updates, visit The English House’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
This story was originally published in 8Days.