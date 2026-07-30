No more Marmite in Singapore? What this means for your favourite dishes at local restaurants

Marmite lovers may soon find their favourite dishes harder to come by as restaurants scramble to secure alternatives following Unilever's decision to discontinue the iconic yeast extract spread.

Earlier this week, CNA reported that Marmite will be discontinued in Singapore, with its distributor, Unilever International, citing "ongoing supply challenges". The product has since disappeared from supermarket shelves across the island, leaving retailers and restaurants searching for alternatives.

USING UP EXISTING STOCK

Some eateries told CNA Lifestyle they are continuing to rely on existing inventories while they assess their next steps.

Two Chefs Eating Place, a zi char eatery with branches in Commonwealth and Sin Ming, said it still has enough Marmite to last for the next few weeks before supplies run out.

Vegetarian restaurant chain D'life, which has several outlets across Singapore, including in Tengah, Toa Payoh and Orchard, is also using its remaining stock before deciding whether to make any changes.

The chain serves Marmite tofu and plant-based Marmite ribs, although a representative said availability now varies between outlets. Some branches continue to serve the dishes, while others have already run out.

Chinese restaurant chain Dian Xiao Er likewise said its current inventory means operations have not been immediately affected.

"However, if Marmite remains unavailable through local distribution channels for an extended period, it could affect the continued production of the sauce used for our Marmite chicken thigh," executive director Soh Kim Yau said.

"We are currently exploring alternative sources and suitable products. No changes have been made to our recipe at this stage."