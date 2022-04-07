You can bottle your own cognac and more at Martell’s new pop-up boutique in Singapore

Edouard Martell, the great-grandson of founder Jean Martell, first created Martell Cordon Bleu in 1912. The flavour profile has since remained unchanged. A blend of more than 100 eaux-de-vie aged between 10 and 25 years in oak, Martell Cordon Bleu offers rich aromas of candied plum and apple, and notes of almonds, coffee, orange, cinnamon and honey. Its texture is round and mellow.

“At Martell, we pay great attention to all our cognacs, but none more so than Martell Cordon Bleu, for which we still have Edouard Martell’s original, handwritten notes,” said Christophe Valtaud, Martell’s cellar master.

Martell Cordon Bleu has been relaunched with a new bottle design: The punt in the bottle’s base has been redesigned with an accentuated curve to evoke the round taste of the spirit, while the previous silver foil that wraps the neck is now a deep blue – a colour synonymous with the maison – with textured motifs.

The relaunch campaign also features a new commercial starring French actor Vincent Cassel as Edouard Martell, and Hong Kong superstar Tony Leung.

At L’Atelier Martell, visitors will be able to purchase a special edition bottle of Martell Cordon Bleu at S$338 for customised engraving.

You may choose to engrave your name – or a friend’s if you are gifting – or a personal message, along with other exclusive Martell motifs such as the swift, the historic emblem of the maison. Only 600 bottles for engraving are available. Interested customers can book their engraving session here before coming to the pop-up.

The Martell Noblige, a VSOP which was launched here last year, will also be showcased as a Singapore City limited edition bottle that features the city’s skyline in its design. Visitors can view the special edition bottles and make pre-orders at S$208 per bottle.

Other limited edition bottles at the pop-up include the Martell Cordon Bleu 2021 1-litre bottle (S$348) and the Martell VSOP Special Edition by London-based Chinese artist Jacky Tsai (S$130).

BLEND YOUR OWN COGNAC

If you are looking for something personalised, pick the Cognac From The Cask experience: You get to fill your own 700 ml bottle of VSOP blend from an oak barrel shipped from Cognac. Limited to just 300 bottles, each Cognac from the Cask bottle costs S$128 and is labelled with a unique bottle number – guests who want numbers with the auspicious number “8” can do so by paying an additional S$60.