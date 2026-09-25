Marymount Bakehouse now has a second outlet at Upper Thomson, with new bakes and pet-friendly seating
The homegrown bakery has expanded to Upper Thomson with more room for diners and their pets, plus new sourdough creations ranging from French Onion Soup loaves and a Corn and Crab Chowder levain pie to sourdough-crusted seabass with brown butter pasta.
Fresh, crusty loaves of Marymount Bakehouse sourdough can now be had at Upper Thomson. And fans will be pleased to know that the bakery’s second cafe has larger tables, a more spacious dining room, a pet-friendly outdoor seating area, and expanded offerings.
Founders Ian Ferdinand Chong and Ong Jingwen have embarked on their newest project just two years after opening their Race Course Road bakery, after growing from a home-based business in, yes, Marymount.
Known for their naturally leavened, slow-fermented, 80 per cent-hydration loaves, the bakery has four new sourdough varieties to introduce: A whole grain spelt and murasaki botan loaf, a Maple Country Nuts loaf, a Tomatillo Salsa Verde loaf and a French Onion Soup sourdough.
That’s in addition to their other sourdoughs like Oolong Chocolate Chip, Wild Rocket Jalapeno Cheddar and Not A Croissant, a sourdough-croissant hybrid. Loaves are available on a rotational basis.
Chong, the baker, is a culinary school graduate who’s worked at restaurants including Michelin-starred Domaine de Chateauvieux in Switzerland and Fleur de Sel Singapore, so what you’ll find on the dining menu isn’t your average cafe food.
Instead, the sourdough-centric menu includes handmade sourdough pastas, pies, focaccias, loaves and sourdough-crusted proteins.
New levain pies you'll find only at this outlet are a Four Cheese Asparagus (from S$18.90) that brings together Philadelphia cream cheese, gorgonzola, stracciatella, parmesan, an asparagus nest, black garlic creme fraiche and a Scotch Egg; and a Corn & Crab Chowder Pie (from S$20.50) that has crab meat, crab tartare, smoky bell pepper puree and burnt corn.
A new and outlet-exclusive brunch item, meanwhile, is a Beef Tartare on Bone Marrow (S$30) with crispy onions, sourdough bread crisps, sourdough shokupan, potato chips and arugula salad.
If you're in the mood for a substantial plate, a new Brown Butter Boquerones & Sourdough-Crusted Seabass Pasta (S$28) joins the menu here, topped with artisanal salted Spanish anchovies and fresh lemon zest.
Sourdough can also feature in unusual ways in dessert: There's a newly launched Tira"miso" made with sourdough ladyfingers, miso mascarpone and coffee caviar (S$19).
Marymount Bakehouse is at 9 Thomson Ridge, Singapore 574637 and 421 Race Course Road, Singapore 218668.