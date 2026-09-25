Marymount Bakehouse now has a second outlet at Upper Thomson, with new bakes and pet-friendly seating

Fresh, crusty loaves of Marymount Bakehouse sourdough can now be had at Upper Thomson. And fans will be pleased to know that the bakery’s second cafe has larger tables, a more spacious dining room, a pet-friendly outdoor seating area, and expanded offerings.

Founders Ian Ferdinand Chong and Ong Jingwen have embarked on their newest project just two years after opening their Race Course Road bakery, after growing from a home-based business in, yes, Marymount.