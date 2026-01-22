MasterChef Singapore Season 2 winner who dropped out of NTU opens new hawker stall serving ayam goreng berempah

Berempah Bros was launched just weeks after Cheong's son was born. The concept is inspired by ayam goreng berempah, a Malaysian-style fried chicken built around a spice paste with aromatics such as lemongrass and turmeric. The 'Bros' approach sits somewhere between the Malaysian chook (where spices are worked into the meat like those you find in The Coconut Club’s nasi lemak) and Indonesian ayam goreng rempah (where spiced battered crumbs are added on top). But there’s an added step at this stall – the meat and fish are dipped in seasoned batter before being deep-fried for a thicker, shaggier crust. Each dish is served with sinful coconut and chicken fat-infused rice.

Prior to joining MasterChef Singapore in 2021, Cheong was studying for a degree in material science and engineering in Nanyang Technological University. He told 8days.sg that he was “passionate about cooking”, and would cook regularly for others in his university hall back then. Word of his pantry dining services spread and he even had to create a Google Form to manage sign-ups, with students often placed on a waitlist for a chance to try what he whipped up in the pantry.

“I was already cooking a lot back then,” Cheong said. “Eventually, people encouraged me to join the competition, so I decided to give it a shot.” To do so, he applied for a leave of absence and he has never looked back since.

Between post-production and finding out the results, Cheong spent several months working in Michelin-starred kitchens, specifically at restaurants Zen in Singapore and Mirazur pop-up at Mandala Club in 2021. The stints were short – about two months at Zen and roughly five months at the Mirazur pop-up – but purposeful. He rotated across stations, from meat and seafood to garnish and snacks, taking in how high-pressure top kitchens operated.

When he was crowned the winner of MasterChef Singapore Season 2, Cheong had just completed his stint at Mirazur and returned his focus to private dining, running his concept Twelve Flavours from his five-room HDB flat in Pasir Ris.

Although he briefly returned to university after the show, his parents hoping he would complete his degree, Cheong ultimately decided to drop out for good and commit fully to life in the kitchen. “I actually dropped out before I told my parents,” said Cheong. “I don’t think they were disappointed, but they expected it. They knew I was clear on what I wanted to do and that’s nothing related to engineering.” He was halfway through his four-year uni course.