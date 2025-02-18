MasterChef Singapore S4 winner's 'fun dining' restaurant serves modern interpretation of street food

DID POP-UPS IN INDIA BEFORE OPENING MEH'R

Even before MasterChef Singapore, Singh, a former accountant, had always dreamed of opening his own restaurant. “I used to tell my wife, one day I’ll have my own restaurant,” he recalled. “She’d say, yeah, okay, focus on work, don’t overthink things. And then MasterChef happened.”

After his win, Singh dipped his toes into the private dining scene, crafting six-course meals for clients. But when one of his guests – who later became an investor – suggested opening a restaurant, Singh wasn’t sure he was ready.

To test himself, he embarked on month-long culinary tours across India, hosting pop-ups in restaurants in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. There, he served elevated renditions of Singaporean street food like carrot cake, laksa and chili crab. “The tours helped me realise that I can actually run a kitchen,” he said.

With newfound confidence, Singh soft-launched Meh’r in January, backed by a small group of private dining clients-turned-investors who prefer to remain anonymous. He cooks at the restaurant daily, leading a team of three chefs.