MasterChef Singapore S4 winner's 'fun dining' restaurant serves modern interpretation of street food
Inderpal Singh's restaurant Meh’r serves elevated Southeast Asian street snacks and is a culmination of a longtime dream.
A few months after MasterChef Singapore Season 4 winner Inderpal Singh, 35, first told 8days.sg about his upcoming restaurant, we find ourselves at an unassuming building on a quiet side street off South Bridge Road, tucked behind Legendary Bak Kut Teh – where Meh’r (pronounced meh-err) is located.
Named after his daughter, who turns three this year, Meh’r is Singh's first restaurant. He describes the “fun dining” menu as “modern interpretations of street food from everybody’s favourite holiday destinations”, including Bali and Bangkok, while weaving in touches of his Indian heritage.
DID POP-UPS IN INDIA BEFORE OPENING MEH'R
Even before MasterChef Singapore, Singh, a former accountant, had always dreamed of opening his own restaurant. “I used to tell my wife, one day I’ll have my own restaurant,” he recalled. “She’d say, yeah, okay, focus on work, don’t overthink things. And then MasterChef happened.”
After his win, Singh dipped his toes into the private dining scene, crafting six-course meals for clients. But when one of his guests – who later became an investor – suggested opening a restaurant, Singh wasn’t sure he was ready.
To test himself, he embarked on month-long culinary tours across India, hosting pop-ups in restaurants in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. There, he served elevated renditions of Singaporean street food like carrot cake, laksa and chili crab. “The tours helped me realise that I can actually run a kitchen,” he said.
With newfound confidence, Singh soft-launched Meh’r in January, backed by a small group of private dining clients-turned-investors who prefer to remain anonymous. He cooks at the restaurant daily, leading a team of three chefs.
TODDLER DAUGHTER IS HIS GREATEST MOTIVATION
Despite achieving his dream, Singh admits it still feels surreal. “It’s absolutely nuts. It still feels like a dream. Sometimes I touch the wood (furniture) to make sure this is all real,” he shared animatedly, fingers grazing the edge of the table.
What keeps him grounded is his wife. “She has been an absolute rock. She supports me through everything,” he said, voice full of gratitude. “At our wedding, she said she would be my harshest critic and my loudest cheerleader – and she truly is.”
Beyond that, his greatest motivation comes from the person his restaurant is named after: His daughter. While she saw the space during renovations, she has yet to visit now that it’s complete. Singh is especially excited for her to see her name on the signage. “I can’t wait for her to walk in and see it all done,” he shared.
“I have to make sure the restaurant is great, so she can be inspired to follow her dreams, whatever they may be,” he added.
S$188 TASTING MENU
Meh’r offers an eight-course tasting menu including amuse bouche and dessert. Most of the dishes are also available on the a la carte menu in larger portions. Here are some highlights from the tasting set.
NASI PADANG, S$22 A LA CARTE
In a fine French twist, Singh swaps rice for ‘bergedil pave’, or intricately layered deep-fried potatoes, in his version of nasi padang. The crispy slab is beautifully textured and moist inside. The rendang, mildly spicy with an earthy chew from king oyster mushroom, pairs well with the punchy sambal ijo (Indonesian green chilli paste) aioli. But without something to cut through the richness, the dish is a little too heavy.
BAK BAK WINGS, S$18 A LA CARTE
A MasterChef creation, these roasted, boneless wings are glazed with kicap manis and stuffed with fragrant Hainanese chicken rice. The banana chilli on the side adds a sweet creamy scent and mild spice. Overall, the dish feels more comforting than refined.
SCALLOP CEVICHE, S$34 A LA CARTEA standout dish. Fresh, fleshy Hokkaido scallops, prepared ceviche-style, are bathed in a creamy, chilled tom kha reduction – a Thai coconut milk-based soup. Umami pops of ikura and sweet Thai mango round out the dish, making this an elegant, well-executed plate.
LAMB BIRYANI, S$42 A LA CARTE
The perfectly charred, tender Australian lamb rack is brined and slow cooked, before being finished on the grill. Cooked with its cap on, the meat boasts a rich fattiness that pairs well with the fragrant basmati rice flavoured with a Kerala spice mix that Singh roasts and blends himself. Unexpected additions like cranberry and pistachio add tartness and crunch, while the pickled eggplant and smoky burnt cucumber raita (a yoghurt-based Indian side dish) enhance the complexity of flavours.
RAMLY DUCK SLIDER, S$22 A LA CARTE
This ‘Frenchified’ Ramly burger comes with shredded duck confit wrapped in an omelette. While the meat is flavourful, it’s slightly dry. The house-made brioche bun has a crispy exterior, but could be fluffier. We like the smoky, tangy house-made BBQ sauce, but find the dish lacking the signature sloppiness that makes a Ramly burger crave-worthy.
KAYA TUKDA, S$18 A LA CARTE
A creative cross between kaya toast and Indian bread pudding, this dessert features toasted brioche and silky kaya custard, paired with a bright goji berry sorbet and crunchy pistachio crumbs. Rich yet refreshing, it’s an interesting fusion of flavours.
Singh's best dishes – the scallop ceviche and lamb biryani – highlight his knack for bold, unexpected flavour combinations. However, other creations don’t quite hit the mark. Ordering the standouts from the a la carte menu is probably the safer bet for now. The restaurant itself has a relaxed, intimate vibe, making it a great spot for a casual yet refined meal. With time, we’re hopeful that Singh will fine-tune his vision and elevate the rest of his offerings to match his best creations.