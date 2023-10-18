MasterChef Singapore winner Inderpal Singh and fellow contestant Reuben Wong collaborating on brunch pop-up

Fresh off his win at the recently-concluded MasterChef Singapore Season Four, Inderpal Singh is wasting no time in bringing his food to the masses. The 33-year-old is collaborating with fellow contestant Reuben Wong on a brunch pop-up that will be happening at Drunk Skunk, a bistro at Boat Quay, from Oct 28 to 29 and Nov 4 to 5.

Called Uniquely Singaporean Brunch, the pop-up will feature Singh's and Wong's takes on local faves such as roti john and biryani.