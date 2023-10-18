MasterChef Singapore winner Inderpal Singh and fellow contestant Reuben Wong collaborating on brunch pop-up
Called Uniquely Singaporean Brunch, the pop-up will be held at Boat Quay's Drunk Skunk from Oct 28 to 29 and Nov 4 to 5.
Fresh off his win at the recently-concluded MasterChef Singapore Season Four, Inderpal Singh is wasting no time in bringing his food to the masses. The 33-year-old is collaborating with fellow contestant Reuben Wong on a brunch pop-up that will be happening at Drunk Skunk, a bistro at Boat Quay, from Oct 28 to 29 and Nov 4 to 5.
Called Uniquely Singaporean Brunch, the pop-up will feature Singh's and Wong's takes on local faves such as roti john and biryani.
For instance, the John Wick roti john features a freshly-toasted baguette, layered with chilli crab sauce and chunks of fresh crab.
Other dishes that will be available include stuffed chicken wings and loaded pakora (vegetable fritters). The full menu can be seen here. To get in on the brunch, you'll need to send a direct message to either Singh's or Wong's Instagram account with your preferred slot.
In an interview with 8Days, Singh said they’re “running the pop-up as a trial to see if Singaporeans will respond and appreciate the flavours” and that they'll open a standalone eatery “if this brunch pop-up is a massive success".