Popular China Street Fritters ngoh hiang stall at Maxwell Food Centre is closing after 81 years

For the past few years, the fate of popular Maxwell Food Centre hawker stall China Street Fritters has been very uncertain. It started with the Ng family, who runs the business together, asking for S$1 million for their recipes.

The longtime stall is famous for its handmade Hokkien ngoh hiang, liver rolls, sausages and egg rolls.

The reason for selling their recipes was that hawker Ng Kok Hua, 66, his wife and his three siblings had all wanted to retire to nurse their ailing health. But there were no takers for their offer, and they announced that they were closing their stall in March 2022.

Just a month later, the family suddenly reversed their decision and continued operating, albeit with shorter hours. Speaking to 8days.sg, Ng revealed that he had changed his mind because of his diehard customers. “I got scolded,” he laughed. “One customer said, ‘How can you close just like that? We have been patronising your stall for four generations!’”