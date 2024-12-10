Can you make your own McDonald’s curry sauce at home?
How close to the real deal can you get your homemade version to taste? We got a chef specialising in food R&D for his recipe.
As we've recently found out, there is one sure thing that will have us Singaporeans raising our greasy fingers in defiance, regardless of race, language or religion. And that is: Do not mess with our curry sauce when it comes to our McDonald's chicken nuggets.
When the fast-food giant announced that we’ll soon have to pay for extra curry sauce, I was frankly expecting riots. Or at least queues that rival those for Hello Kitty plushies to stock up before the sauce tax kicks in.
We should have seen this coming when they started charging 30 cents for extra sauces back in 2012.
Granted, it is not as cataclysmic as what blogger SM Ong termed The Great McDonald's Curry Sauce Panic of November 2011. At that time, curry sauce privileges were temporarily disrupted “due to unforeseen supply issues”, only to be replaced by a suspiciously different-tasting version from the US a week later.
Unbeknownst to those hard of sight or can’t be bothered to read the fine print, it was a watershed moment that would forever alter our collective experience of the coveted dip: McDonald’s had changed their curry sauce recipe by replacing peanuts with soya beans.
“Our curry sauce now comes in an attractive new packaging and no longer contains peanuts – which is great news for some allergy sufferers,” read a statement from the fast food chain.
We didn’t stand for it and did what every Singaporean was born to do: Complain.
To add insult to injury, the curry sauce supply was disrupted again in 2015, owing to port disruptions in the US. It was a sign to ration our tubs.
But the great sauce famine was averted once more in 2016 with bottles (yes, bottles) of limited edition take-home curry sauce.
ARE THERE CURRY SAUCE RECIPES OUT THERE TO TRY?
Fast-forward to 2024 and this time, the impending change is to reduce wastage. I get it. Which Singaporean household doesn’t have a fridge door spilling with sauce packets, including tubs of curry sauce? More is more and you can’t tell a Singaporean not to take the sauce.
Those able and capable of recreating the beloved brown dip took matters into their own hands (see recipes below). Food blogger Dr Leslie Tay posted one in 2016, which he said “is pretty darn close” to the real deal. Former radio DJ Cheryl Miles not only shared her curry sauce recipe (“which I dare say is even better than the real thing”), she’d also included a healthier “McNuggets” recipe.
I haven’t tried their recipes but I do know that different people have different expectations. Some like it creamier, browner or less sweet; others just want to complain no matter what you put in front of them.
But the question remains: Is it possible to replicate exactly McDonald’s curry sauce? Lush Epicurean’s Eric Low, a chef specialising in food R&D, said yes but with caveats (he also has a recipe below). “We have to be realistic about the differences expected,” he said.
And that’s because we’re using off-the-shelf ingredients, not “industrial” ones. “McDonalds curry sauce is an OEM product manufactured with ingredients that home cooks aren't able to purchase or have access to,” said Low, referring to emulsifiers, modified starches, thickening gums and stabilisers for taste, texture and to keep the sauce stable.
“The type of starch or thickeners used determines the mouthfeel and viscosity of the sauce. Caramel powder or soya sauce may be added to give depth of colour.”
Of course, at the heart of it all is the curry powder mix. “Usually, there are about 10 to 13 spices in a recipe for curry powder. The amount of each spice used will determine the curry characteristic of the sauce,” said Low. “The spice mix is a confidential proprietary secret, so it won't be so easy to match closely.”
But you might just be able to get away with the ready-made Japanese curry roux in a pinch – like Dr Tay’s recipe. “The fastest way would be to randomly pick a curry sauce from the shelf, add some creamer or coconut milk, water and thicken with either corn or tapioca starches,” said Low.
If that’s too much effort to muster for a sauce, at least the ketchup and garlic chilli sauce are still free. For now.
CHEF ERIC LOW'S DIY CURRY SAUCE
Ingredients
- Oil, 3 tbsp
- Onion powder, 1 1/2 tbsp
- Garlic powder, 1 1/4 tsp
- Meat curry powder, 3 tbsp
- Salt, 1/2 tsp
- Condensed milk, 1 tbsp
- Coconut milk powder, 4 tbsp
- Chicken seasoning powder, 1/4 tsp
- Dark soya sauce, 1/2 tsp
- Cornstarch, 6 tsp
- Water, 250ml
Method
- In saucepan, combine oil, onion, garlic and curry powders.
- Gently heat until the spices are fragrant.
- Add salt, condensed milk, coconut milk powder and chicken seasoning powder. Then add soya sauce and half the amount of water. Bring to a boil.
- Adjust with a little extra sugar or salt if needed.
- Mix cornstarch with water and add to sauce to thicken slightly.
DR LESLIE TAY'S CHICKEN NUGGETS CURRY DIPPING SAUCE
Ingredients
- Japanese curry roux (spicy version), 2 squares
- Water, 60ml
- Peanut butter, 2 tbsp
- Condensed milk, 6 tbsp
- Soya sauce, 1.5 tbsp
- Japanese vinegar, 2 tbsp
Method
- Add water to curry roux and peanut butter. Mix well.
- Microwave mixture until the liquid is just about to boil, about 45 seconds. Alternatively, heat mixture in a pot.
- Add rest of ingredients and whisk till smooth.
CHERYL MILES' HOMEMADE CURRY DIPPING SAUCE
Ingredients
- Olive oil, 1 to 2 tsp
- Curry powder, 1 1/4 tbsp
- Water, 1/3 cup
- White sugar, 1 1/4 tbsp
- Salt, 1/4 tsp
- Soy sauce, 1 tbsp
- Mayonnaise, 2 tbsp
- Oat milk, about 2 tbsp
Method
- In a saucepan, heat just enough oil to fry curry powder until fragrant and turns a darker brown, about 1 to 2 minutes.
- Add water and stir to combine and make a paste.
- Add sugar and cook for about 3 minutes. Add a splash of water if needed.
- When sauce starts to thicken and get syrupy, turn the heat off.
- Add mayonnaise, salt and soy sauce, and whisk to combine until smooth.
- Add oat milk, not too much, or it will dilute the sauce.