McDonald’s Singapore and Old Chang Kee collaborate on curry burgers this National Day

Fans of McDonald’s and Old Chang Kee can now get the best of both worlds as the two popular food brands have collaborated on a curry-inspired line-up, which includes the Curry Potato Chicken Burger, the Rendang Curry Beef Burger and the Curry McShaker Fries.

The Curry Potato Chicken Burger features a crispy chicken patty topped with curry potato filling and a fried egg, while the Rendang Curry Beef Burger comes with a beef patty coated in rendang sauce, layered with a fried egg and finished with onions.

Both burgers come in single and double variations.