Logo
Logo

Dining

McDonald’s Singapore and Old Chang Kee collaborate on curry burgers this National Day
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Dining

McDonald’s Singapore and Old Chang Kee collaborate on curry burgers this National Day

The brands have collaborated on the Curry Potato Chicken Burger, the Rendang Curry Beef Burger and more.

McDonald’s Singapore and Old Chang Kee collaborate on curry burgers this National Day

McDonald’s Singapore and Old Chang Kee have collaborated on new curry burgers. (Photo: McDonald’s Singapore)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
08 Jul 2026 11:54AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Fans of McDonald’s and Old Chang Kee can now get the best of both worlds as the two popular food brands have collaborated on a curry-inspired line-up, which includes the Curry Potato Chicken Burger, the Rendang Curry Beef Burger and the Curry McShaker Fries. 

The Curry Potato Chicken Burger features a crispy chicken patty topped with curry potato filling and a fried egg, while the Rendang Curry Beef Burger comes with a beef patty coated in rendang sauce, layered with a fried egg and finished with onions.

Both burgers come in single and double variations.

The Curry Potato Chicken Burger. (Photo: McDonald’s Singapore)
The Rendang Curry Beef Burger. (Photo: McDonald’s Singapore)

There's also the Curry McShaker Fries, which sports curry seasoning co-created with Old Chang Kee.

Fans of the popular McDonald’s Curry Sauce Bottle will also be pleased to know that it's making a comeback.

Finish off your meal with limited-time desserts, including the Pineapple Coconut Pie, Sweet Potato Mochi Balls and Mango Soft Serve.

 

The McDonald’s Curry Sauce Bottle. (Photo: McDonald’s Singapore)
Curry McShaker Fries. (Photo: McDonald’s Singapore)

McDonald’s is also launching a limited-edition Insulated Lunch Bag. Priced at S$9.90 with the purchase of any meal, the carrier will keep your food warm and doubles as an everyday bag.

McDonald’s Members can also redeem an exclusive matching Lunch Bag Charm for 1,500 MyM Rewards Points via the McDonald’s app at selected restaurants, while stocks last.

The insulated bag and charm. (Photo: McDonald's Singapore)

The Curry Potato Chicken Burger, Curry McShakes Fries, Pineapple Coconut Pie and Curry Sauce Bottles will be available from 11am on Thursday (Jul 9).

The Rendang Curry Beef Burger and Insulated Lunch Bag can be purchased from Jul 23.

Finally, the Lunch Bag Charm can be redeemed from 3pm on Jul 27.

 

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

McDonald's fast food Burgers
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement