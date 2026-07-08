McDonald’s Singapore and Old Chang Kee collaborate on curry burgers this National Day
The brands have collaborated on the Curry Potato Chicken Burger, the Rendang Curry Beef Burger and more.
Fans of McDonald’s and Old Chang Kee can now get the best of both worlds as the two popular food brands have collaborated on a curry-inspired line-up, which includes the Curry Potato Chicken Burger, the Rendang Curry Beef Burger and the Curry McShaker Fries.
The Curry Potato Chicken Burger features a crispy chicken patty topped with curry potato filling and a fried egg, while the Rendang Curry Beef Burger comes with a beef patty coated in rendang sauce, layered with a fried egg and finished with onions.
Both burgers come in single and double variations.
There's also the Curry McShaker Fries, which sports curry seasoning co-created with Old Chang Kee.
Fans of the popular McDonald’s Curry Sauce Bottle will also be pleased to know that it's making a comeback.
Finish off your meal with limited-time desserts, including the Pineapple Coconut Pie, Sweet Potato Mochi Balls and Mango Soft Serve.
McDonald’s is also launching a limited-edition Insulated Lunch Bag. Priced at S$9.90 with the purchase of any meal, the carrier will keep your food warm and doubles as an everyday bag.
McDonald’s Members can also redeem an exclusive matching Lunch Bag Charm for 1,500 MyM Rewards Points via the McDonald’s app at selected restaurants, while stocks last.
The Curry Potato Chicken Burger, Curry McShakes Fries, Pineapple Coconut Pie and Curry Sauce Bottles will be available from 11am on Thursday (Jul 9).
The Rendang Curry Beef Burger and Insulated Lunch Bag can be purchased from Jul 23.
Finally, the Lunch Bag Charm can be redeemed from 3pm on Jul 27.