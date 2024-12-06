Need more curry sauce? McDonald's Singapore to charge for extra condiments from Jan 2, 2025

For instance, an order of six-piece nuggets will come with one tub of curry sauce (or BBQ or honey mustard) provided free. If a customer wants to request more sauce, they will need to pay 50 cents per additional tub.

That being said, McDonald's Singapore has stated that ketchup and garlic chilli sauce "will continue to be provided at no charge, based on fixed allocation to a food order".

Other condiments you need to pay for if you exceed the allocated amount include salad dressing, pancake syrup and whipped butter.

McDonald's Singapore wrote on the page that these changes will "help manage food waste and rising food costs".

"We seek our customers’ understanding and hope they will continue to enjoy the food – and sauces – they love," they added.

The company also encouraged those who are less than pleased about the changes to get in touch with them to provide feedback, in a section called "I do not agree with your policy and refuse to pay for additional sauces. How can you address my concerns?"

Some McDonald's outlets around the world, including in the US and the UK, are already charging for extra condiments, leading to some unhappy customers.

One netizen wrote: "They can't even get my order right [and] yet they have the audacity to try and charge for dips?"

Another customer wrote: "I don't mind paying for sauces but can I at least get the sauces that are supposed to come with my meal?"