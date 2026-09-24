McDonald's Singapore and G-Dragon's collab features bulgogi burgers, photocards and limited-edition merch
The collaboration kicks off on Oct 1.
K-pop icon G-Dragon will be serving up some power with McDonald's Singapore, beginning Oct 1. Fans can look forward to some bulgogi burgers, exclusive photocards, and limited-edition merchandise in this highly anticipated collaboration.
First up is the brand-new Spicy Bulgogi Chicken Burger, which comprises spicy, crispy chicken glazed with sweet-spicy bulgogi sauce and layered with lettuce. Available from Oct 1, the burger comes in both single or double patty options.
Collectors will be glad to know that every purchase of a Spicy Bulgogi Chicken Burger meal comes with one mystery photocard, out of three designs.
Also available is the Bulgogi Beef Burger, which sports juicy beef patty paired with a sweet-spicy bulgogi sauce.
From 11am on Oct 8, fans will be able to score limited-edition merchandise, made in collaboration with G-Dragon's fashion label Peaceminusone.
These include a tote bag and a pin set, available at S$12.90 and S$5.90, respectively, with every purchase of a meal. Alternatively, customers can get the bundle comprising both items for S$18.80.
Exclusive to MyM Members is the vintage hat. To score this unique item, you'll need to first create an account via the McDonald's Singapore app. The hat will then be available at S$9.90 with a minimum spend of S$10 made through the app.
Do note that this offer is only available at 10 outlets: Canberra, Choa Chu Kang Lot 1, Sengkang Sports Complex, Woodleigh Mall, JEM, Aperia Mall, Bedok Mall, Pasir Ris Mall, Kallang and Funan.