McDonald's Singapore and G-Dragon's collab features bulgogi burgers, photocards and limited-edition merch

From 11am on Oct 8, fans will be able to score limited-edition merchandise, made in collaboration with G-Dragon's fashion label Peaceminusone.

These include a tote bag and a pin set, available at S$12.90 and S$5.90, respectively, with every purchase of a meal. Alternatively, customers can get the bundle comprising both items for S$18.80.

Exclusive to MyM Members is the vintage hat. To score this unique item, you'll need to first create an account via the McDonald's Singapore app. The hat will then be available at S$9.90 with a minimum spend of S$10 made through the app.

Do note that this offer is only available at 10 outlets: Canberra, Choa Chu Kang Lot 1, Sengkang Sports Complex, Woodleigh Mall, JEM, Aperia Mall, Bedok Mall, Pasir Ris Mall, Kallang and Funan.