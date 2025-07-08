McDonald's Singapore collaborates with Jumbo Seafood to launch chilli crab sauce burgers in celebration of SG60

Get ready Singapore, something bold, spicy and unmistakably local is coming to town on Jul 10. To celebrate SG60, McDonald’s Singapore has teamed up with Jumbo Seafood to serve up a delicious tribute to one of the nation’s most beloved dishes – chilli crab.

Inspired by Jumbo's award-winning chilli crab recipe, the collaboration will introduce two new burgers: The chilli crab sauce prawn burger and chilli crab sauce chicken burger.

Prices start from S$8.95 for an extra value meal and the burgers will be available at all McDonald's outlets islandwide during non-breakfast hours.

The chilli crab sauce prawn burger features a crispy prawn patty topped with fluffy scrambled egg and complemented with the signature chilli crab sauce. If you're extra hungry, you can double up and indulge in two prawn patties.

Extending the menu beyond seafood, there will also be the chilli crab sauce chicken burger. This flavourful combination features a crispy chicken patty topped with the chilli crab sauce.

To keep the celebrations going, alongside the burgers, McDonalds is rolling out a limited-time SG60 menu featuring: Kampung drumlets (S$3.35), iced dinosaur (S$4.15), pulut hitam pie (S$1.80), and chendol soft serve (S$1.30).

You can also grab a tub (or 10) of chilli crab sauce for just S$1 a tub.