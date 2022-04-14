New McDonald’s Mobile Order service lets you skip the queue when ordering your meal

The last thing you want when you’re famished is to have to queue for your food. McDonald’s Singapore has just introduced a new way you can beat the queue and place your order with just a few taps and swipes.

You can now use McDonald’s Mobile Order, available on the My McDonald’s app, when you’re dining in or taking away.

If you’re dining in, simply get seated at your table, place your order on the app, then sit back and wait for your meal to be served.

And if you want your meal to go – either as a takeaway from the counter or at the Drive-Thru – you can also place your order then pick it up when it’s ready.

Don't want salt on your fries or tartar sauce on your Filet-O-Fish? No problem. McDonald’s Mobile Order also comes with a customisation function that allows you to tweak your favourite meal to your own unique taste.

It’ll even save your last orders so you can order what you love again and again, all of which you can pay for through a range of contactless payments – from Mastercard and Visa, to Apple Pay.

To get you started, you can enjoy a free six-piece Chicken McNuggets with your first order through Mobile Order. Find out more here.