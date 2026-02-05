McDonald’s outlet at Tampines Mall to close in March after decades of operations

Bad news for Easties. The McDonald's outlet at Tampines Mall, a longtime icon of the area, will be closing, effective Mar 9. The community fan page I Love Tampines first reported the news on Tuesday (Feb 3).

According to a notice by the fast food chain, the McDonald’s outlet at Tampines Mall will cease operations on Mar 8, with the store closing permanently at 8pm.

No reason has been given for the closure.

Following this, the nearest McDonald’s outlets will be the kiosk at Tampines Interchange, the outlet near CPF Tampines and the one at Our Tampines Hub.

In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, a spokesperson from McDonald's said: “It has been a privilege to serve generations of customers at Tampines Mall for more than 30 years and to be part of so many everyday moments and memories. Our nearby McDonald’s Tampines Central and Tampines Hub restaurants continue to warmly welcome our customers to enjoy their favourites with us.”