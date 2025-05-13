McDonald's Singapore launches first-ever McSpicy Museum, will give out free burgers daily
The McSpicy Museum is located next to the McDonald's outlet at Bugis Junction, and will last till May 25.
Fancy a museum date that's a little spicy? Well, you can now visit the limited-time McSpicy Museum for a one-of-a-kind experience. Celebrate your love for the iconic burger at a pop-up which is located right next to the McDonald's outlet at Bugis Junction.
Here, you can expect interactive zones that explore the history of the McSpicy as well as exhibits, games and freebies.
The McSpicy Museum will operate from 11am to 9pm daily, from now till May 25.
There's even a hot daily deal from May 19 to 23 where visitors can snag a free McSpicy burger just by being among the first 50 at either the 12pm or 5pm session.
Regarded as one of the signature items of McDonald's Singapore, the McSpicy was introduced to the country in 1999. Comprising a thick cutlet of chicken thigh atop sesame seed buns, the burger is well-known for its fiery flavour.