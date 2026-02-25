This no-frills ramen shop at Sim Lim Square is manned by a two-time Ramen Champion winner

As head chef of Buta God, Kanaya went on to clinch consecutive Ultimate Ramen Champion titles in 2013 and 2014 – an achievement he is quick to downplay.

“The competition was just among ramen shops in Ramen Champion, it’s not a national competition,” he said.

When asked if he harbours ambitions of earning a more prestigious award now, like perhaps the Bib Gourmand, he simply laughs and says he hasn’t thought about it.

WHY HE OPENED A SALAD BAR PREVIOUSLY

After leaving Buta God in 2014, Kanaya worked across different Japanese concepts over the next few years – including Eat at Seven at Suntec City, and Tempura TenTen at Raffles City. When those businesses eventually shuttered, Kanaya decided it was time to strike out on his own.

While ramen was the obvious choice, he opted instead to open a Japanese-inspired salad shop, feeling it would be easier to manage as a solo operator. Kanaya launched Oh Some Bowls at Wilkie Edge in 2018, running the business largely by himself for seven years, until the building’s renovation plans forced him to move out. With no option to renew his lease, Kanaya found himself facing another reset.