First look at the new Meta: Chef Sun Kim goes back to his Korean roots at his one-Michelin star restaurant

Meta, the one-Michelin-starred restaurant by chef Sun Kim, has moved twice since it opened in 2015: It started out at 9 Keong Saik Road before moving a few doors down on the same street; and now, it has lighted upon a new location that Kim told us he “would dare say” is “Meta’s forever home”.

Why the move? “Previously, Meta was a more casual set-up that soaked in the energy of the surrounding area. However, as we evolve and mature together with our clientele, we need a new platform to offer a more elevated dining experience,” Kim said.

He continued: “I made the decision a year ago to find a new space for Meta. It had to be a shophouse in an area that is quieter, still elegant, and suits our clientele of diners who have also grown with us.”