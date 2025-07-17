Michelin Bib Gourmand Selection 2025: 89 eateries in Singapore make the list
This year, 11 new establishments are honoured, including nine new eateries and two that moved up from the Michelin Selected category.
On the hunt for your next great meal that won’t break the bank? The Michelin Guide Singapore announced its 2025 Bib Gourmand Selection on Thursday (Jul 17) with 89 chosen establishments you can explore.
Separate from Michelin Stars, the Bib Gourmand distinction celebrates establishments that stand out for their exceptional value-for-money gourmet experiences, judged anonymously by Michelin Guide inspectors.
This year, out of the 89 establishments honoured, 11 are new entrants. Among the new entrants are nine new eateries, consisting of five hawker centre stalls, three restaurants, and one Singaporean street food establishment.
Contributing to the hawker fare are Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow, which offers its popular dish in two sizes and a choice of black or white versions; Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee, which has been serving just one specialised dish, Hokkien fried mee with prawns, since its opening in 1960 and Song Kee Teochew Fish Porridge, renowned for its signature fish porridge and fish head bee hoon.
Also featured in the new additions are hawker stalls To-Ricos Kway Chap which serves the broad rice noodles with pork belly, trotters, intestine, tripe, and dried tofu, braised in a spiced soy-based marinade, as well as Wok Hei Hor Fun which has been a local favourite for over 30 years, serving up umami-rich fried hor fun (flat rice noodles).
Singaporean street food establishment Sin Heng Claypot Bak Koot Teh also made the cut this year. The stall has been around for over four decades and is currently run by the second-generation owner.
Their speciality, as the name suggests, is claypot bak kut teh featuring a peppery and garlicky broth that is not overwhelmingly spicy. Their claypot sesame oil chicken is also a crowd favourite, where succulent wings are coated in a sauce boasting nutty aromas and mild sweetness.
The lineup of restaurants this year spans multiple cuisines as well. First up, Thai restaurant Jungle, which offers a warm atmosphere within its simple, cosy space, featuring exposed beams and wooden furnishings. The chef skilfully transforms fresh produce into modern Thai dishes, masterfully balancing sweet, sour, and salty notes with fiery heat for maximum flavour. Its signatures include the chargrilled pork jowl and the yellow crab curry.
Meanwhile, Kotuwa offers a vibrant journey through Sri Lankan cuisine where every dish, from quintessential Sri Lankan street food to curries, is packed with robust flavours. Their strength lies in seafood, particularly crab prepared in myriad ways, such as the standout crab curry, with its balanced, layered flavours and subtle warmth of cinnamon.
Lastly, if you’re looking for authentic nasi lemak, Kitchenman Nasi Lemak won’t let you down. Served in a simple, inviting setting, the Malaysian chef cooks rice in coconut milk with pandan leaves, complemented by garnishes of fried anchovies, peanuts, fried egg, sliced cucumber, and spicy sambal.
Out of the 11 new entrants, two moved from the Michelin Selected category, which recognises restaurants that offer high-quality cuisine and a good dining experience. One of which is the popular Boon Tong Kee, whose original branch at Balestier Road remains a favourite since its opening in 1983, drawing crowds with its signature boiled chicken, which boosts succulent and tender meat. Diners seeking a full zi char feast will also find plenty of dishes to enjoy.
The other is Ji Ji Noodle House, which has been serving its signature wanton noodles since 1965. Available as soup or dry versions, the noodles are served with char siew, deep-fried wonton, and vegetables, accompanied with wanton soup.
“The expansion of Singapore’s Bib Gourmand selection this year, with over 70 per cent of the establishments being street food stalls, stands as a strong testament to Singapore’s unwavering commitment to preserving its hawker culture amidst an evolving culinary landscape,” said Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guide. “Our inspectors were not only pleased to discover more local culinary gems, but also to celebrate the enduring legacy of the long-serving heritage hawkers.”
He added: “It is truly heartening to witness the younger generation entering the food and beverage industry, dedicated to continuing their family’s cherished recipes.”
MICHELIN'S BIB GOURMAND 2025 FULL LIST
1. A Noodle Story (Amoy Street Food Centre)
2. Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle (Adam Food Centre)
3. Alliance Seafood (Newton Food Centre)
4. Anglo Indian (Shenton Way)
5. Ar Er Soup (ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre)
6. Bahrakath Mutton Soup (Adam Food Centre)
7. Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon (Whampoa Makan Place)
8. Bismillah Biryani (Little India)
9. Boon Tong Kee (Balestier Road)
10. Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang (115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre)
11. Chef Kang’s Noodle House
12. Cheok Kee (Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre)
13. Chey Sua Carrot Cake (127 Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre)
14. Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck (20 Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre)
15. Cumi Bali
16. Da Shi Jia Big Prawn Mee
17. Delhi Lahori (Tekka Centre)
18. Dudu Cooked Food (Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre)
19. Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood (Lor 19)
20. Fei Fei Roasted • Noodle (Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre)
21. Fico
22. Fu Ming Cooked Food (Redhill Market)
23. Hai Nan Xing Zhou Beef Noodle (Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre)
24. Hai Nan Zai (Chong Pang Market and Food Centre)
25. Han Kee (Amoy Street Food Centre)
26. Heng (Newton Food Centre)
27. Heng Heng Cooked Food (Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre)
28. Heng Kee (Hong Lim Market and Food Centre)
29. Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee (Tiong Bahru Market)
30. Hong Kong Yummy Soup (Alexandra Village Food Centre)
31. Hoo Kee Bak Chang (Amoy Street Food Centre)
32. Hui Wei Chilli Ban Mian (Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre)
33. Indocafé
34. J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff (Amoy Street Food Centre)
35. Jalan Sultan Prawn Mee
36. Jason Penang Cuisine (ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre)
37. Ji De Lai Hainanese Chicken Rice (Chong Pang Market and Food Centre)
38. Ji Ji Noodle House (Hong Lim Market and Food Centre)
39. Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh (Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre)
40. Joo Siah Bak Koot Teh (Kai Xiang Food Centre)
41. Jungle
42. Kelantan Kway Chap · Pig Organ Soup (Berseh Food Centre)
43. Kitchenman Nasi Lemak
44. Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup (Tiong Bahru Market)
45. Kok Sen
46. Kotuwa
47. Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge (Newton Food Centre)
48. Kwee Heng (Newton Food Centre)
49. Lagnaa
50. Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh (Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre)
51. Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow (Old Airport Road Food Centre)
52. Lian He Ben Ji Claypot (Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre)
53. Lixin Teochew Fishball Noodles (Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre)
54. Margaret Drive Sin Kee Chicken Rice (40 Holland Drive)
55. MP Thai (Vision Exchange)
56. Muthu's Curry
57. Na Na Curry (115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre)
58. Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee (Old Airport Road Food Centre)
59. New Lucky Claypot Rice (Holland Drive Market & Food Centre)
60. No.18 Zion Road Fried Kway Teow (Zion Riverside Food Centre)
61. Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee (Hong Lim Market and Food Centre)
62. Ru Ji Kitchen (Holland Drive Market & Food Centre)
63. Selamat Datang Warong Pak Sapari (Adam Food Centre)
64. Sik Bao Sin
65. Sin Heng Claypot Bak Koot Teh
66. Sin Huat Seafood Restaurant
67. Singapore Fried Hokkien Mee (Whampoa Makan Place)
68. Soh Kee Cooked Food (Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre)
69. Song Fa Bak Kut Teh (New Bridge Road)
70. Song Fish Soup (Clementi 448 Food Centre)
71. Song Kee Teochew Fish Porridge (Newton Food Centre)
72. Soon Huat (North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre)
73. Spinach Soup (Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre)
74. Tai Seng Fish Soup (Taman Jurong Market & Food Centre)
75. Tai Wah Pork Noodle (Hong Lim Market and Food Centre)
76. The Blue Ginger
77. The Coconut Club (Beach Road)
78. Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice (Maxwell Food Centre)
79. Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice (Tiong Bahru Market)
80. To-Ricos Kway Chap (Old Airport Road Food Centre)
81. True Blue Cuisine
82. Un-Yang-Kor-Dai
83. Whole Earth
84. Wok Hei Hor Fun (Redhill Food Centre)
85. Yhingthai Palace
86. Yong Chun Wan Ton Noodle (115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre)
87. Zai Shun Curry Fish Head
88. Zhi Wei Xian Zion Road Big Prawn Noodle (Zion Riverside Food Centre)
89. Zhup Zhup