Michelin Bib Gourmand Selection 2025: 89 eateries in Singapore make the list

On the hunt for your next great meal that won’t break the bank? The Michelin Guide Singapore announced its 2025 Bib Gourmand Selection on Thursday (Jul 17) with 89 chosen establishments you can explore.

Separate from Michelin Stars, the Bib Gourmand distinction celebrates establishments that stand out for their exceptional value-for-money gourmet experiences, judged anonymously by Michelin Guide inspectors.

This year, out of the 89 establishments honoured, 11 are new entrants. Among the new entrants are nine new eateries, consisting of five hawker centre stalls, three restaurants, and one Singaporean street food establishment.

Contributing to the hawker fare are Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow, which offers its popular dish in two sizes and a choice of black or white versions; Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee, which has been serving just one specialised dish, Hokkien fried mee with prawns, since its opening in 1960 and Song Kee Teochew Fish Porridge, renowned for its signature fish porridge and fish head bee hoon.

Also featured in the new additions are hawker stalls To-Ricos Kway Chap which serves the broad rice noodles with pork belly, trotters, intestine, tripe, and dried tofu, braised in a spiced soy-based marinade, as well as Wok Hei Hor Fun which has been a local favourite for over 30 years, serving up umami-rich fried hor fun (flat rice noodles).

Singaporean street food establishment Sin Heng Claypot Bak Koot Teh also made the cut this year. The stall has been around for over four decades and is currently run by the second-generation owner.

Their speciality, as the name suggests, is claypot bak kut teh featuring a peppery and garlicky broth that is not overwhelmingly spicy. Their claypot sesame oil chicken is also a crowd favourite, where succulent wings are coated in a sauce boasting nutty aromas and mild sweetness.