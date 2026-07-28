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Michelin Bib Gourmand 2026: 97 eateries in Singapore make the list, 10 new additions
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Dining

Michelin Bib Gourmand 2026: 97 eateries in Singapore make the list, 10 new additions

The Michelin Guide Singapore 2026 Bib Gourmand selection features 97 eateries, including 10 newcomers, while 17 establishments have retained the distinction across all 10 editions of the guide.

Michelin Bib Gourmand 2026: 97 eateries in Singapore make the list, 10 new additions

Xiangyee, which serves Hunan cuisine, is one of the 10 new entrants to the Bib Gourmand list. (Photo: Xiangyee)

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Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
28 Jul 2026 12:48PM
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The Michelin Guide Singapore has unveiled its Bib Gourmand selection for 2026, recognising 97 eateries, including 10 new additions, in the 10th edition of the Singapore guide. There were 89 eateries on the list last year. 

The Bib Gourmand distinction recognises establishments that offer good quality everyday food at moderate prices, as selected by Michelin Guide's anonymous inspectors who visit and assess eateries secretly to make sure they are treated like other regular customers.

This year's selection also marks a milestone for 17 establishments, which have retained the Bib Gourmand distinction in all 10 editions of the Michelin Guide Singapore since its launch.

The 17 are: 

  • A Noodle Story
  • Alliance Seafood
  • Bismillah Biryani in Little India
  • Chey Sua Carrot Cake
  • Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee
  • Hoo Kee Bak Chang
  • J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff
  • Kok Sen
  • Lagnaa
  • Na Na Curry
  • Sin Huat Seafood House
  • Song Fa Bak Kut Teh in New Bridge Road
  • Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice
  • Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice
  • True Blue Cuisine
  • Whole Earth
  • Yhingthai Palace

Among this year's 10 new Bib Gourmand recipients are: 

  • Boon Keng Road Fish Head Bee Hoon, known for its signature fish head bee hoon soup; 
  • Hup Kee Fried Oyster Omelette at Newton Food Centre; 
  • Jia Xiang, recognised for its traditional family recipes including mee siam; 
  • King of Laksa in Aljunied; and 
  • Tampines hawker stall Rajarani Thosai, which serves freshly made thosai and appam with nearly 20 fillings.
Rajarani Thosai. (Photo: The Michelin Guide)

The remaining new additions are:

  • Seng Kee Black Chicken Herbal Soup on Changi Road; 
  • Tian Nan Xing Minced Pork Noodle, run by the third and fourth generations of its founding family;
  • Xiangyee, which serves Hunan cuisine on Killiney Road; 
  • Xiu Ji Ikan Bilis Yong Tau Fu, which has been serving Hakka-style yong tau fu since the 1960s; and 
  • Yi Pin Wei Braised Duck Kway Chap, which serves its signature braised duck and pork chitterlings in Tampines.
Seng Kee Black Chicken Herbal Soup. (Photo: The Michelin Guide)

The full Michelin Guide Singapore 2026 selection, including Michelin Star recipients, will be announced on its official website on Aug 4.

Hup Kee Fried Oyster Omelette. (Photo: The Michelin Guide)

MICHELIN'S BIB GOURMAND 2026 FULL LIST

  1. A Noodle Story (Amoy Street Food Centre)
  2. Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle (Adam Food Centre)
  3. Alliance Seafood (Newton Food Centre)
  4. Anglo Indian (Shenton Way) 
  5. Ar Er Soup (ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre)
  6. Bahrakath Mutton Soup Street Food    Adam Food Centre
  7. Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon (Whampoa Makan Place)
  8. Bismillah Biryani (Little India)
  9. Boon Keng Road Fish Head Bee Hoon (Boon Keng)
  10. Boon Tong Kee (Balestier Road)
  11. Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang (115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre)
  12. Chef Kang’s Noodle House (Lor 3 Toa Payoh)
  13. Cheok Kee (Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre)
  14. Chey Sua Carrot Cake (127 Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre)
  15. Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck (20 Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre)
  16. Cumi Bali (50 Tras Street)
  17. Da Shi Jia Big Prawn Mee (89 Killiney Road)
  18. Delhi Lahori (Tekka Centre)
  19. Dudu Cooked Food (Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre)
  20. Fei Fei Roasted Noodle (Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre)
  21. Fico (East Coast Park)
  22. Fu Ming Cooked Food (Redhill Market) 
  23. Hai Nan Xing Zhou Beef Noodle (Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre)
  24. Hai Nan Zai (Chong Pang Market and Food Centre)
  25. Han Kee (Amoy Street Food Centre)
  26. Heng (Newton Food Centre)
  27. Heng Heng Cooked Food (Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre)
  28. Heng Kee (Hong Lim Market and Food Centre)
  29. Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee (Tiong Bahru Market)
  30. Hong Kong Yummy Soup (Alexandra Village Food Centre)
  31. Hoo Kee Bak Chang (Amoy Street Food Centre)
  32. Hui Wei Chilli Ban Mian (Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre
  33. Hup Kee Fried Oyster Omelette (Newton Food Centre)
  34. Indocafe
  35. J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff (Amoy Street Food Centre)
  36. Jalan Sultan Prawn Mee 
  37. Jason Penang Cuisine (ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre)
  38. Jia Xiang (Redhill Market)
  39. Ji De Lai Hainanese Chicken Rice (Chong Pang Market and Food Centre)
  40. Ji Ji Noodle House (Hong Lim Market and Food Centre)
  41. Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh (Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre)
  42. Joo Siah Bak Koot Teh (Kai Xiang Food Centre)
  43. Jungle (Ann Siang Hill)
  44. Kelantan Kway Chap Pig Organ Soup (Berseh Food Centre)
  45. King of Laksa (118 Aljunied Ave 2)
  46. Kitchenman Nasi Lemak (CT Hub Kallang)
  47. Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup (Tiong Bahru Market)
  48. Kok Sen (Keong Saik Road)
  49. Kotuwa (New Bahru)
  50. Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge (Newton Food Centre)
  51. Kwee Heng (Newton Food Centre)
  52. Lagnaa (Upper Dickson Road)
  53. Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh (Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre)
  54. Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow (Old Airport Road Food Centre)
  55. Lian He Ben Ji Claypot (Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre) 
  56. Lixin Teochew Fishball Noodles (Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre)
  57. Margaret Drive Sin Kee Chicken Rice 
  58. MP Thai (Vision Exchange) 
  59. Muthu's Curry
  60. Na Na Curry (115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre)
  61. Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee (Old Airport Road Food Centre)
  62. New Lucky Claypot Rice (Holland Drive Market & Food Centre)
  63. No.18 Zion Road Fried Kway Teow (Zion Riverside Food Centre)
  64. Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee (Hong Lim Market and Food Centre)
  65. Rajarani Thosai (Tampines Round Market & Food Centre)
  66. Ru Ji Kitchen (Holland Drive Market & Food Centre)
  67. Selamat Datang Warong Pak Sapari (Adam Food Centre)
  68. Seng Kee Black Chicken Herbal Soup (Kaki Bukit 511 Market & Food Centre)
  69. Sik Bao Sin 
  70. Sin Heng Claypot Bak Koot Teh
  71. Sin Huat Seafood Restaurant
  72. Singapore Fried Hokkien Mee (Whampoa Makan Place)
  73. Soh Kee Cooked Food
  74. Song Fa Bak Kut Teh (New Bridge Road)
  75. Song Fish Soup (Clementi 448 Market & Food Centre)
  76. Song Kee Teochew Fish Porridge (Newton Food Centre)
  77. Spinach Soup (Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre)
  78. Tai Seng Fish Soup (Taman Jurong Market & Food Centre)
  79. Tai Wah Pork Noodle (Hong Lim Market and Food Centre)
  80. The Blue Ginger 
  81. The Coconut Club (Beach Road)
  82. Tian Nan Xing Minced Pork Noodle (Kaki Bukit 511 Market & Food Centre)
  83. Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice (Maxwell Food Centre)
  84. Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice (Tiong Bahru Market)
  85. To-Ricos Kway Chap (Old Airport Road Food Centre)
  86. True Blue Cuisine
  87. Un-Yang-Kor-Dai
  88. Whole Earth
  89. Wok Hei Hor Fun (Redhill Food Centre)
  90. Xiangyee 
  91. Xiu Ji Ikan Bilis Yong Tau Fu (Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre)
  92. Yhingthai Palace      
  93. Yi Pin Wei Braised Duck Kway Chap  Food (Tampines Round Market & Food Centre)
  94. Yong Chun Wan Ton Noodle (115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre)
  95. Zai Shun Curry Fish Head  
  96. Zhi Wei Xian Zion Road Big Prawn Noodle  (Zion Riverside Food Centre)
  97. Zhup Zhup
Source: CNA/iz

Related Topics

Michelin Guide Singapore Michelin Bib Gourmand Michelin Guide hawker food food
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