Milli to debut at National Gallery Singapore with dining, drinks and late-night entertainment
From chilli crab ice cream to kaya toast cocktails, Milli, by some of Singapore’s most recognised names in F&B, is a double-storey concept opening May 31 featuring rooftop dining, local nostalgia and a late-night lounge experience.
An expansive new concept at the National Gallery Singapore brings together some of Singapore’s most established names in dining, drinks and entertainment, for an experience that’s all about Singapore and its cultural, musical and culinary journey from past to present to future.
Milli, opening May 31, is a collaboration involving Michelin-starred Labyrinth’s Han Liguang, better known as LG Han; Vijay Mudaliar of 50 Best Bars-ranked Native; and the team behind Bae’s Cocktail Club.
It spans two floors at the National Gallery, with Milli: Sky Dining & Bar occupying the upper floor and rooftop space, and entertainment space Milli: Lounge below.
“Milli” references the word “millennium”, “which marks a significant passage of time and signals evolution, transformation, and new beginnings,” said Leong Sheen Jet, co-founder of The Proper Concepts Collective, which comprises Bae’s, The Feather Blade, Rappu and more. “At its core, the concept reflects how Singapore’s flavours, sounds, and social culture have and will evolve across generations.”
Nostalgia will be a strong focus here, he told us. “Whether it’s what you eat, drink or listen to, everything is designed to feel familiar yet reimagined. There’s a strong emotional connection people have to the flavours they grew up with, the songs they remember, even shared social rituals like supper or nightlife. We wanted to capture that familiarity, but reinterpret it in a way that feels current and forward-looking.”
At the same time, “It’s not about replicating the past, but about transforming it, by taking something recognisable and presenting it in a way that feels fresh, unexpected, and relevant today.”
At Milli: Sky Dining & Bar, which boasts a view across the Padang to Marina Bay Sands and the Esplanade, guests will get to enjoy a dining menu by Han and drinks by Mudaliar.
Unlike at Labyrinth, which serves a tasting menu, the food here is designed to be shared. “While Labyrinth is very much a fine dining experience that pushes the boundaries of modern Singapore cuisine, Milli explores the other side of chef LG Han. It’s food that is hearty, flavour-forward, and designed to be shared and enjoyed in a lively setting,” Han said.
Still, there are familiar favourites for Labyrinth fans, presented in new ways, like Han’s signature Chilli Crab Ice Cream. Other dishes include a Roasted Spring Chicken Rice Paella that uses a mix of glutinous and Koshihikari rice cooked in old mother hen stock, king crab with white pepper and salted egg yolk sauces served on the side, and a souffle-style oyster omelette.
Lunch starts from S$38 for a two-course set, with add-on a la carte items available to order. There are also plans for a sunset high tea launching in the third quarter of the year.
You can also come for a late-night supper, where you’ll have your pick of crave-worthy snacks like prata pizza, goreng pisang skewers and ice cream pandan waffles.
A dessert menu sees Han and Mudaliar come together for an “Ice Kachang-gori” series, where the local ice kacang is made with Japanese techniques, with flavours inspired by bandung, Solero popsicles and more.
And, for the drinks list, Mudaliar has designed cocktails with lots of local reference points. For example, The Singaporean Breakfast is a kaya toast and kopi-inspired version of an espresso martini.
“The approach is flavour-first and accessible, with local references that people can immediately connect with. At the same time, there’s a layer of storytelling – reviving forgotten classics, reimagining nostalgic flavours, and translating everyday experiences into cocktails,” Mudaliar shared.
At Milli: Lounge, the Bae’s team comprising Leong, Dharma Wang, Tora Widjaja and Benjamin Aryanto has designed a high-energy experience that ends only at 4am, with music spanning pop, disco, funk, house, hip hop, R&B and more. It will also play host to guest DJs, artists and international names. There is no cover charge.
Leong explained that the partnership “came together very naturally because there’s already a long-standing relationship and mutual respect between all parties”, having collaborated before on multiple projects. “We each have strong identities, but at Milli, we come together around a shared vision: to create a seamless, all-in-one destination that reflects Singapore’s culture through food, drinks, and music,” he said.
Importantly, Milli is “a co-owned concept – not a collaboration between existing brands. It’s not Native, Labyrinth or Bae’s coming together as separate entities; it’s a unified concept built collectively, where food, drinks, and music all speak the same language – to celebrate and pioneer the next generation of Singaporean dining and entertainment.”
Milli opens May 31 at the National Gallery Singapore. Reservations are now open. For more information, visit https://www.millisingapore.com.