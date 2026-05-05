Milli to debut at National Gallery Singapore with dining, drinks and late-night entertainment

An expansive new concept at the National Gallery Singapore brings together some of Singapore’s most established names in dining, drinks and entertainment, for an experience that’s all about Singapore and its cultural, musical and culinary journey from past to present to future.

Milli, opening May 31, is a collaboration involving Michelin-starred Labyrinth’s Han Liguang, better known as LG Han; Vijay Mudaliar of 50 Best Bars-ranked Native; and the team behind Bae’s Cocktail Club.

It spans two floors at the National Gallery, with Milli: Sky Dining & Bar occupying the upper floor and rooftop space, and entertainment space Milli: Lounge below.