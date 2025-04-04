Milo Van sachets are now available for sale in Singapore

Each pack of the Milo Van drink comes with 12 sachets and will be progressively made available at FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Cold Storage, Giant, Prime Supermarket and other selected stores.

To prepare the drink, simply mix one sachet with 150ml of cold water and stir.

Nestle Singapore also suggests swapping the cold water with milk to make the drink "more milky".

In a statement, Alene Ee, business manager for Milo and Ready-To-Drink, Nestle Singapore, said: “Milo has always been an integral part of the Singaporean food and cultural fabric. Queueing for the Milo Van is a universal experience shared by many Singaporeans who have grown up together with Milo and Singapore.

“As we mark our 75th anniversary, there is no better time to bring Singaporeans their favourite Milo in an all-new sachet format.”