Milo Van sachets are now available for sale in Singapore
According to Nestle, "the Milo powder as used in the Milo van is now available in sachet format".
For many Singaporeans, savouring a cup of cold Milo from a Milo van after Sports Day is a core childhood memory. Many fans claim that there's just something different about the Milo from said van, with some even chasing that taste well into adulthood.
Well, it looks like the prayers of those fans have been answered. Nestle Singapore announced on Wednesday (Apr 2) that it will be selling its new Milo Van sachets in stores islandwide.
Each pack of the Milo Van drink comes with 12 sachets and will be progressively made available at FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Cold Storage, Giant, Prime Supermarket and other selected stores.
To prepare the drink, simply mix one sachet with 150ml of cold water and stir.
Nestle Singapore also suggests swapping the cold water with milk to make the drink "more milky".
In a statement, Alene Ee, business manager for Milo and Ready-To-Drink, Nestle Singapore, said: “Milo has always been an integral part of the Singaporean food and cultural fabric. Queueing for the Milo Van is a universal experience shared by many Singaporeans who have grown up together with Milo and Singapore.
“As we mark our 75th anniversary, there is no better time to bring Singaporeans their favourite Milo in an all-new sachet format.”