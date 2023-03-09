Elderly min jiang kueh hawkers open stall at 3.30am at Tanglin Halt Food Centre

It sounds like a charming scene out of a fairytale – a cute elderly couple in their 70s, busy churning pancake batter at midnight. Since the ’80s, husband-and-wife Deng Qiang Xian and Lin Mei Shu have been making and selling min jiang kueh out of their hawker stall called Tanglin Halt Original Peanut Pan Cake, which is still located at Tanglin Halt Food Centre.

THEY OPEN AT 3.30AM

While min jiang kueh stalls are pretty common in Singapore, the Dengs’ business stands out for two reasons. Firstly, they open at 3.30am and end their operations sometime around 11.30am. Due to their advanced age, they rest on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Why open at 3.30am? “Aiyah, by the time we finish working it is around midnight, might as well open [our stall],” the hawker uncle replied cheerfully.

UNUSUAL WORKING HOURS

To understand what Uncle Deng meant, you have to catch up on the other reason why his stall is so unique. The couple painstakingly make their own natural yeast, which is added to their min jiang kueh batter to create extra flavour and an old-school chewy texture for their pancakes.

According to the uncle, he starts the yeast-making at 6pm. He does not divulge the process, but tells us that it contains a starter inherited from his father-in-law, who originally opened the min jiang kueh stall at Margaret Drive in the ’60s before Uncle Deng and his wife took over.