Mister Donut opening permanent outlet at Junction 8 in May

Mister Donut will be opening a permanent outlet at Junction 8 in Bishan in May. This comes after the massive success of its pop-up store in July last year, which attracted hours-long queues daily from customers eager to get their hands on some of the brand’s famous Pon de Ring doughnuts (eight balls of dough connected in a circle) and other sweet treats.

According to a media release sent on Thursday (Feb 2), fans can expect the same high-quality doughnuts as those found in Japan with the Singapore store using ingredients from Japan and staff members to be sent for training at the Mister Donut Academy in Osaka.