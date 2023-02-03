Mister Donut opening permanent outlet at Junction 8 in May
Its month-long pop-up store in July last year attracted long queues of up to five hours.
Mister Donut will be opening a permanent outlet at Junction 8 in Bishan in May. This comes after the massive success of its pop-up store in July last year, which attracted hours-long queues daily from customers eager to get their hands on some of the brand’s famous Pon de Ring doughnuts (eight balls of dough connected in a circle) and other sweet treats.
According to a media release sent on Thursday (Feb 2), fans can expect the same high-quality doughnuts as those found in Japan with the Singapore store using ingredients from Japan and staff members to be sent for training at the Mister Donut Academy in Osaka.
The month-long pop-up store at Jurong Point Shopping Centre offered around 16 types of doughnuts going for S$2.30 or S$2.50 each. Flavours included old-fashioned, chocolate old-fashioned, chocolate, golden chocolate, coconut chocolate, honey dip and angel cream.
The menu, prices and the actual location for the Junction 8 location have not been revealed.
Mister Donut is headquartered in Osaka, Japan, and has 9,557 stores in Asia, including in Indonesia, Taiwan, the Philippines and Hong Kong. In Singapore, it’s being brought in by F&B operator RE&S, which also runs Yakiniku-GO and Ichiban Boshi.