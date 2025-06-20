Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Dining

Milo-flavoured doughnuts coming to Mister Donut for limited time from Jul 8
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Dining

Milo-flavoured doughnuts coming to Mister Donut for limited time from Jul 8

The doughnuts come in two flavours, Pon De Magic and Cream Crush, which will be available from Jul 8 to Aug 31 at all outlets priced at S$3 each. 

Milo-flavoured doughnuts coming to Mister Donut for limited time from Jul 8

The doughnuts come in two flavours: Pon De Magic (left) and Cream Crush (right). (Photos: Mister Donut)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Nashita Farveen
20 Jun 2025 11:49AM (Updated: 20 Jun 2025 12:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Something exciting is coming to town for Milo lovers. To celebrate SG60, Mister Donut is launching Milo-flavoured doughnuts, a limited-time collaboration with the drink brand.

The doughnuts come in two flavours, Pon De Magic and Cream Crush, which will be available from Jul 8 to Aug 31 at all outlets priced at S$3 each. 

The Pon De Magic is a twist on the classic mochi-mochi donut ring, halved and filled with Milo chocolate malt cream then coated with milk chocolate and dusted with Milo powder.

The Cream Crush is a soft yeast doughnut, generously filled with Milo cream then sprinkled with Milo powder.

You can also grab a bundle deal of six doughnuts for S$14 or 10 for S$23, with each additional piece priced at S$0.50. 

Source: CNA/nf

Related Topics

food & drinks
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement