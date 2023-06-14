Mister Donut's new outlet at Velocity @ Novena Square will have dine-in area
Here is another doughnut shop for you to queue at.
SECOND OUTLET OPENING NEXT MONTH
Next month on Jul 6, Mister Donut will be opening its second outlet here. Located at Velocity @ Novena Square, it is slated to be a dine-in cafe with 20 seats.
EXPANDED MENU
The Novena outlet menu will offer the same doughnut selection as Junction 8, with 20 flavours such as four types of Pon De Ring, Mister Donut’s most famous item, and classic yeast doughnuts with dips and fillings like sugar, honey, melted chocolate and custard cream.
Prices for doughnuts remain at S$2.30 to S$2.50 a piece, half a dozen for S$14 and 10 for S$23. Customers can also order beverages like sodas, freshly brewed coffee and tea (between S$4 to S$5) to savour with the sweet rings on the spot.
THE DETAILS
Mister Donut opens Jul 6, 2023 at 238 Thomson Road, #01-72/73, Velocity @ Novena Square, Singapore 307683. Open daily 11am to 9pm.
This story was originally published in 8Days.