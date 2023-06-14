Mister Donut's new outlet at Velocity @ Novena Square will have dine-in area

EXPANDED MENU

The Novena outlet menu will offer the same doughnut selection as Junction 8, with 20 flavours such as four types of Pon De Ring, Mister Donut’s most famous item, and classic yeast doughnuts with dips and fillings like sugar, honey, melted chocolate and custard cream.

Prices for doughnuts remain at S$2.30 to S$2.50 a piece, half a dozen for S$14 and 10 for S$23. Customers can also order beverages like sodas, freshly brewed coffee and tea (between S$4 to S$5) to savour with the sweet rings on the spot.