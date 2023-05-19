Mister Donut gears up to open at Junction 8 with two Singapore-exclusive flavours

What makes a good doughnut? In our book, freshness is key, and Mister Donut says all their doughnuts are made fresh daily by staff who trained at the Mister Donut Academy in Osaka. Doughnuts are priced between S$2.30 and S$2.50, while half a dozen doughnuts will set you back S$14, and 10 donuts, S$23.

These infinity circles of happiness are light and less sweet than the sugary doughnuts at other chains, which will please those who consider “not too sweet” the ultimate compliment. On the other hand, if you’re a doughnut traditionalist, they might not be for you; even so, for something different, give the chocolate-covered Pon De Ring a shot – that’s our pick.

Meanwhile, Strawberry Chocolate is a cake-textured chocolate doughnut glazed with strawberry icing – a flavour pairing that’s as no-brainer as donuts and coffee.

Mister Donut opens May 21 at Junction 8 #02-27A, 9 Bishan Place.