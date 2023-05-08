How Mister Donut's new employees are trained at 'doughnut college' in Osaka

At 9am on a weekday morning, the soft "tok tok" sound of a prayer percussion instrument wafts through the corridors of a ... corporate office. It reaches our ears as we stand on an upper-level floor in Duskin’s Osaka headquarters.



Founded in 1963, the Japanese firm started out as a maker of cleaning products. Later, in 1971, it also became well known for bringing American doughnut chain Mister Donut to Japan. Nicknamed by the locals as Misdo, the brand is now even more popular there than in its native USA.

JAPANESE CHOREI

Curious about the unusual "tok tok" sound, normally heard in a temple and not an office, we ask a Duskin staff about its source. We are told that a group of employees is holding their daily “gratitude session” known as chorei. These brief morning meetings, unique to Japanese business culture, start everyone’s work day on the right note by reinforcing company values and coordinating agendas.

A TOUR OF MISTER DONUT COLLEGE

There are now 978 Misdo outlets across Japan. Charmingly enough, there is also a Mister Donut College – yes, that’s its official name – located within Duskin’s HQ to train new employees. Carved on a wooden plaque at the entrance is the tagline: All that count originates here.