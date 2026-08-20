New Mofusand and Starbucks Singapore merchandise launching on Aug 25

Starbucks Singapore is bringing back its collaboration with Mofusand, the popular cats created by Japanese illustrator Juno, with a new line of Singapore-exclusive merchandise launching on Aug 25.

This year's collection features Mofusand's ginger, grey and calico cats across eight items, including plush keychains, wristlet pouches, drinkware and blind box keychains.

Among the new additions are ginger and grey cat wristlet pouches and a blind box keychain series. There will also be a Bearista ginger cat plush keychain and a calico cat plush keychain holding a Starbucks cup.

For those after drinkware, the collection includes a ceramic mug, stainless steel tumbler and water bottle.

The new collection will be available from Aug 25 at Starbucks stores, the Starbucks Online Store from 10am, and LazMall and ShopeeMall from 12pm. Purchases are limited to two pieces per item per customer, while stocks last.