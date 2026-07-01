Korean fast food chain Mom's Touch returning to Singapore, banner with K-pop group Le Sserafim seen at Chinatown

Popular South Korean chain Mom's Touch is set to return to Singapore after a four-year absence. The chain specialises in fried chicken and chicken burgers and boasts over 1,000 stores in South Korea.

News of its return to Singapore first made waves after a hoarding of the restaurant, featuring K-pop girl group Le Sserafim, was spotted at Chinatown by an X user. The quintet is currently the brand's ambassadors.

Mom's Touch was previously operated by No Signboard Holdings' subsidiary Hawker QSR. In February 2022, Mom's Touch closed its remaining outlets at The Centrepoint, Paya Lebar Quarter and Eastwood Centre.