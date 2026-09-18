Mooncake bakes from Rebecca Lim’s family bakery, Tay Ying and Yang Guang Ke Le

It's mooncake season, and some of our local celebs aren't just eating them – they're selling them, too.

Rebecca Lim's family bakery The Lims’ Kitchen as well as Tay Ying and chef husband Wu Sihan’s new gelato brand Atelier 27 are among those with their own Mid-Autumn offerings this year.

And, they're quite different, too, ranging from traditional baked mooncakes to gelato creations and mooncake-croissant hybrids.

Here's what they're selling – and what you can still get your hands on.

CROISSANT MOONCAKES BY REBECCA LIM AND HER BROTHER’S BAKERY, THE LIMS’ KITCHEN