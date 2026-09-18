Mooncake bakes from Rebecca Lim’s family bakery, Tay Ying and Yang Guang Ke Le
From mooncake croissants to gelato creations with a dry ice show, there’s something for traditionalists and adventurous eaters alike.
It's mooncake season, and some of our local celebs aren't just eating them – they're selling them, too.
Rebecca Lim's family bakery The Lims’ Kitchen as well as Tay Ying and chef husband Wu Sihan’s new gelato brand Atelier 27 are among those with their own Mid-Autumn offerings this year.
And, they're quite different, too, ranging from traditional baked mooncakes to gelato creations and mooncake-croissant hybrids.
Here's what they're selling – and what you can still get your hands on.
CROISSANT MOONCAKES BY REBECCA LIM AND HER BROTHER’S BAKERY, THE LIMS’ KITCHEN
The Lims’ Kitchen, the online bakery run by Mediacorp actress Rebecca Lim's older brother Daniel, and sister brand, cafe The Test Kitchen, have rolled out their biggest mooncake collection yet, with three very different takes on the festive treat.
The one that immediately caught our eye? The Moonlight Mooncake Croissants (S$50 for six), which are returning for a second year.
Yes, they're exactly what they sound like: Mooncakes made from buttery croissant dough.
The flaky pastries are shaped like traditional mooncakes and filled with creamy takes on classic Chinese dessert flavours, then finished with colourful almond crumble tops.
There are six flavours: Salted Egg Yolk, Taro, Red Bean, Osmanthus Oolong Lotus, Golden Pumpkin and Black Sesame. For maximum flakiness, heat them in an air fryer at 140°C for five to 10 minutes before digging in.
But Rebecca Lim's personal pick is their new Moonflower Momoyama Mooncakes (S$55 for six). “They are basically like mini cakes wrapped in Japanese-inspired wagashi skin (made from cooked white beans),” she told 8days.sg, adding that she likes them chilled.
Each is filled with cake sponge, worked through with different flavours of Valrhona-based ganache, and a ball of ganache and feuilletine for crunch. There are six flavours – Passionfruit, Raspberry, Dark Chocolate, Hazelnut Chocolate, Pistachio and Yuzu – with the last three being Rebecca's favourites.
Lim also gave the Moonstone Teochew Mooncakes (S$70 for six) her stamp of approval. The flaky pastries come in three tea-infused flavours – Pu Er, Osmanthus Oolong and Yuzu Fruit Tea – each with a mochi and salted egg custard centre.
She particularly likes that the tea-flavoured lotus paste “isn't too sweet”. “Which, I guess, is the best Asian compliment,” she quipped.
Order via The Lim’s Kitchen website or The Test Kitchen booth at #01-13 Cross Street Exchange, 18 Cross St, Singapore 048423. Booth opens until Sep 25, Mon-Fri, 11.30am-2pm. For more info, visit Instagram.
GELATO MOONCAKES WITH THEIR OWN DRY ICE SHOW BY TAY YING AND WU SIHAN’S ATELIER 27
Trust Tay Ying and Wu Sihan to give mooncakes a rather cool makeover.
The couple, who recently started artisanal gelato brand Atelier 27, launched their first mooncake collection, Petit Lune. Wu has another gelato business, Arktos Gelato at the Esplande Mall.
The flower-shaped treats are made with gelato, with flavours adapted from those already available at their online store. Each set (S$72) comes with four mooncakes: Chocolate Passionfruit with Feuilletine, Strawberry Pepper Ganache with Pop Rocks, Kaya Toast with Coffee Shortbread, and Oolong Mango Shortbread.
And apparently, simply eating them isn't enough. There's a bit of theatre involved, too.
The gift box has a separate compartment for dry ice. Add water and mist billows around the mooncakes as you open the box – very dramatic, very Instagrammable.
Wu's favourite is the Chocolate Passionfruit, which has a pop rocks base for an added surprise, while Tay Ying prefers the Kaya Toast, calling it a “nice modern twist to our very famous local delicacy”.
The mooncakes are already sold out, but Tay Ying says they’re considering opening up more slots for orders. Check their socials for updates.
More info at Atelier27.sg and Instagram.
HALAL BAKED MOONCAKES BY YANG GUANG KE LE
Back for a third year, getai singer and actress Yang Guang Ke Le is sticking to what she knows works: Good ol' traditional mooncakes.
Unlike previous years, which saw her collaborating with others, she is going solo this time, personally selecting the flavours and designing the gift box.
Each box (S$68) comes with four halal baked mooncakes in classic flavours: Red bean, white lotus paste, single-yolk lotus paste and pandan lotus paste, her favourite.
Interested? You'll have to go straight to the boss herself: Orders can be placed by sending Kele a private message on Facebook or Instagram. Only 1,000 boxes are available.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/.