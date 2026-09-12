Southeast Asia's first Moutai House opens at Fullerton Waterboat House in October

Southeast Asia’s first Moutai House is opening at the Fullerton Waterboat House at the end of October.

The three-storey showcase of Kweichow Moutai includes an experiential space where visitors can learn more about the Chinese liquor and browse the region’s largest Moutai collection, a fine Chinese restaurant by Michelin-starred Imperial Treasure and a rooftop bar by Nutmeg & Clove.

Kweichow Moutai, China’s best-known luxury baijiu, is a potent sorghum-based spirit from Guizhou, prized for its intensely aromatic, complex and savoury character.

Singapore’s “position as a gateway between China, Southeast Asia and the wider world makes it a natural location from which to introduce Moutai’s culture and versatility to a broader international audience,” Moutai House’s managing director Shi Yun Ding told CNA Lifestyle.