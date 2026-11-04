Tokyo’s Mr Cheesecake by former Michelin restaurant chef opens first Singapore pop-up
Founded by a former chef at three-Michelin-starred Mirazur, the popular Japanese cheesecake brand is bringing six creations to Singapore, including Caramel Earl Grey.
Cult favourite Japanese cheesecake brand Mr Cheesecake is making its Southeast Asian pop-up debut at Ion Orchard from Nov 11 to Dec 30.
Founded in Tokyo in 2018 by former fine-dining chef Koji Tamura, the brand is known for its creamy cheesecakes, which can be enjoyed at three different temperatures for varying textures.
The Singapore pop-up will offer six creations, including matcha, caramel earl grey and tiramisu. The pop-up is brought to Singapore by Caravel Co, which also introduced Japanese dessert brand Cheese Wonder here.
APPROACHABLE DESSERT CREATED BY FORMER FINE-DINING RESTAURANT CHEF
Before launching Mr Cheesecake, Tamura spent six months working at three-Michelin-starred restaurant Mirazur in France. He later served as head chef for over a year at the now-defunct one-Michelin-starred restaurant Tirpse in Tokyo.
According to the brand, he was inspired to create simpler, more approachable desserts after his mother admitted she couldn’t understand the elaborate dishes he prepared as a fine-dining chef. His love for cheesecake also goes back to his childhood, when his mother made it for family celebrations.
Mr Cheesecake started as an online-only business in 2018, with its cakes selling out during pre-orders. It opened its first permanent store at Tokyo Station’s Gransta shopping complex in 2024 and now has five stores in Japan, plus an overseas outlet in Hong Kong.
The brand says it has sold more than one million cheesecakes in Japan so far.
CHEESECAKE THAT CAN BE EATEN THREE WAYS
One of Mr Cheesecake’s selling points is that its cakes can be enjoyed frozen, partially thawed or fully thawed.
We’re told the frozen version has an ice cream-like texture, while the partially thawed cake offers a contrast between its firm centre and creamy exterior. Fully thawed, it takes on a softer, creme brulee-like consistency.
The recipe also incorporates Greek yoghurt alongside cream cheese, with tonka beans providing an aromatic note.
SIX CREATIONS FROM S$62 AT SINGAPORE POP-UP
Prices start at S$62 (US$48.45) for the Basque Cheesecake Original, made with browned butter, vanilla and brown sugar. For Cream Brew Coffee (S$68), coffee beans are steeped overnight in chilled fresh cream.
Tea options include Caramel Earl Grey (S$68), with mascarpone, vanilla-infused cream and orange juice, and Mr Cheesecake Matcha (S$69), made with Yame matcha from Fukuoka.
There’s also Rich Tiramisu (S$69), featuring coffee, cacao, hojicha (roasted Japanese green tea) and almond dacquoise, plus Sakekasu Coconut (S$69), which combines sake lees (the fermented rice residue left after sake production) with coconut and lychee puree.
No permanent Singapore outlet has been announced yet.
Mr Cheesecake’s pop-up runs from Nov 11 to Dec 30 at #03-32/33 ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801. Open daily 10am-10pm. More info via website and Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/.