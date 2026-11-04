Tokyo’s Mr Cheesecake by former Michelin restaurant chef opens first Singapore pop-up

Cult favourite Japanese cheesecake brand Mr Cheesecake is making its Southeast Asian pop-up debut at Ion Orchard from Nov 11 to Dec 30.

Founded in Tokyo in 2018 by former fine-dining chef Koji Tamura, the brand is known for its creamy cheesecakes, which can be enjoyed at three different temperatures for varying textures.

The Singapore pop-up will offer six creations, including matcha, caramel earl grey and tiramisu. The pop-up is brought to Singapore by Caravel Co, which also introduced Japanese dessert brand Cheese Wonder here.

APPROACHABLE DESSERT CREATED BY FORMER FINE-DINING RESTAURANT CHEF

Before launching Mr Cheesecake, Tamura spent six months working at three-Michelin-starred restaurant Mirazur in France. He later served as head chef for over a year at the now-defunct one-Michelin-starred restaurant Tirpse in Tokyo.

According to the brand, he was inspired to create simpler, more approachable desserts after his mother admitted she couldn’t understand the elaborate dishes he prepared as a fine-dining chef. His love for cheesecake also goes back to his childhood, when his mother made it for family celebrations.

Mr Cheesecake started as an online-only business in 2018, with its cakes selling out during pre-orders. It opened its first permanent store at Tokyo Station’s Gransta shopping complex in 2024 and now has five stores in Japan, plus an overseas outlet in Hong Kong.

The brand says it has sold more than one million cheesecakes in Japan so far.