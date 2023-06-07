Daughter takes over famed Mr & Mrs Mohgan's Crispy Prata stall to fulfil father's last wish

Mona expressed relief that her financial advisor job has flexible hours, so she did not have to give up her own career to fulfil her parents’ wishes. She works at the prata stall in the morning, and meets clients in the evening. “The hours are not so bad. My appointments are usually in the evenings from 5pm, and by 9am I can go home. Wednesday is my ‘off’ day,” she shared.

She is upfront about the fact that she is now juggling two jobs partially out of a sense of duty. “Because I made a promise to my dad, so I came back. He had never asked me for anything (but this). If he didn’t ask me, I wouldn’t have done it. How I take it is that it’s just a half-day thing, so it’s not too hard. If the hours are longer, I think I wouldn’t have taken over because it would conflict with my career,” said Mona.

But she maintains that she is “happy” working at the stall. She explained: “It’s a memory of my dad. I feel honoured to continue his legacy. I’m wowed and proud that my sister and I could study in university just by (my dad) making prata. I don’t know if I can (expand) this stall, like having our own coffeeshop, but at least this place didn’t just end when my dad died.”