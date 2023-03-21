At this durian cafe in Jalan Besar, you can enjoy durian high tea, fried durian and more

“My dad loves durian. He always says, ‘Have durian for breakfast’,” Goh said with a laugh. “He had seven children – I’m the fifth – and he always tells people it’s because he eats a lot of durian. When we were kids, he would drive the family for hours to Malaysia to visit plantations. We didn't know what the grown-ups were doing, but it was fun.”

Still, Goh never intended to go into the durian business herself. She spent 10 years as a real estate agent before deciding to venture into F&B.

“I just felt that durian pastries were very under-explored,” she said. “The way my dad makes his durian pastries is a bit more traditional. They put a lot of designs on cakes, like for Mother's Day, they draw a mum on the cake. I felt like durian could be made into more varieties of confectionery. I thought, 'I'm going to bake my pastries fresh, and I'm not going to use any colouring.’ So, my cakes are super plain, zero design – but that's how I like it.”