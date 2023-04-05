Ribs, soju, hoddeok: Nae:um chef Louis Han's spring menu is inspired by family's K-barbecues

There is a special kind of magic in the Korean barbecue we are generally familiar with: Sliced meat sizzling on a crusty grill; banchan and sauces covering every inch of table; a Febreze-necessitating odour in your clothes and hair.

But that’s not what chef Louis Han of one-Michelin-starred Nae:um thinks of when it comes to K-BBQ. Instead, it’s the front yard cookouts he enjoyed all his life in his native Seoul: Uproarious family-and-friends affairs flowing with soju and melon punch, where no occasion other than the balmy weather of the spring and summer seasons was needed for a celebration.

That’s the kind of emotion he hopes to translate in his new spring menu at Nae:um, titled Episode 5: Front Yard Barbecue – a dream of a home where the bossam roam, where the banchan and the dakgalbi play.