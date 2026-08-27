Nancy Silverton’s LA restaurant Chi Spacca is coming to Singapore with woodfire meats and its famous focaccia

Chef Nancy Silverton is best known in Singapore for her restaurant Osteria Mozza, but come the fourth quarter of 2026, she’ll be opening another concept: The first outpost of her Los Angeles grill restaurant, Chi Spacca.

“Chi Spacca” is slang for “the person who uses the cleaver to butcher their proteins”, Silverton shared.

The woodfire-focused establishment will take over the space formerly occupied by Mozza at the Hilton Singapore Orchard in what she calls a “culinary residency” that will last a year. It will be helmed by Ashley So, a World Gourmet Award-winning chef who’s gained plenty of experience in grilling and Italian cooking at restaurants like Sospiri and Gemma.

The 105-seat restaurant is already equipped with woodfire and Josper ovens, and a new grill will be added, too. From these, expect to receive Chi Spacca favourites like the Bistecca Fiorentina or pollo alla diavola as the menu is not expected to stray far from the one in Los Angeles, with meats aged in-house.