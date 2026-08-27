Nancy Silverton’s LA restaurant Chi Spacca is coming to Singapore with woodfire meats and its famous focaccia
Taking over Osteria Mozza’s space at the Hilton Singapore Orchard, Chi Spacca specialises in meats cooked over an open fire. Meanwhile, Mozza will reopen at Ion Orchard on Sep 7 serving a different style of pizza.
Chef Nancy Silverton is best known in Singapore for her restaurant Osteria Mozza, but come the fourth quarter of 2026, she’ll be opening another concept: The first outpost of her Los Angeles grill restaurant, Chi Spacca.
“Chi Spacca” is slang for “the person who uses the cleaver to butcher their proteins”, Silverton shared.
The woodfire-focused establishment will take over the space formerly occupied by Mozza at the Hilton Singapore Orchard in what she calls a “culinary residency” that will last a year. It will be helmed by Ashley So, a World Gourmet Award-winning chef who’s gained plenty of experience in grilling and Italian cooking at restaurants like Sospiri and Gemma.
The 105-seat restaurant is already equipped with woodfire and Josper ovens, and a new grill will be added, too. From these, expect to receive Chi Spacca favourites like the Bistecca Fiorentina or pollo alla diavola as the menu is not expected to stray far from the one in Los Angeles, with meats aged in-house.
The signature must-order is the Focaccia di Recco, which Silverton confirmed will be served here. The dish, which is a Ligurian specialty, features very thin, crisp layers of dough filled with molten stracchino and olive oil and is “served in a beautiful copper pan”.
Additionally, look forward to savoury pies like lobster pot pie, chicken pot pie and beef bone marrow pie, Silverton revealed.
Chi Spacca is a collaboration involving Silverton, Hilton and OUE Restaurants, which is behind Osteria Mozza in Singapore. A one-year residency is a "form of market research” allowing the group to collect data to then decide whether and how to open a permanent restaurant, said OUE Restaurants’ chief operating officer Andrew Ing.
Meanwhile, Osteria Mozza will be moving to Ion Orchard and opening its doors on Sep 7. Under head chef Ammie Khoo, the restaurant will debut a refreshed menu.
“We're not reinventing ourselves, but we are evolving,” Silverton said. “We are going to continue to be doing pizza, but we are going to be doing a different pizza… It’s called pizza alla pala. It's a Roman style pizza.” These “thinner and crispier” pizzas are long and oval in shape, with “pala” referring to the long, wooden board used to transfer the pizzas into the oven.
Another thing she’s particularly excited about is the soft serve menu, which will include “a truffle soft serve that has a brown butter topping”. “That one is really the one that might just put us on the map,” she said, with a smile.
Osteria Mozza reopens Sep 7 at Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, 03-14B, Singapore 238801.